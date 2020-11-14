‘I Can’t Date The Wrong Man Because Of My Son’ – Tiwa Savage (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has stated that she cannot date the wrong man because of her son, Jamil Balogun. She revealed this important information during the third part of her Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live.

Information Nigeria recalls the previous two parts of the interview saw the award-winning veteran Afro-pop star talk about how she managed to break into the Nigerian male-dominated music industry and her challenges as a female musician.

During the third part, Savage tells Ebuka that she has no problem dating again with her son in the picture. However, it has to be someone who would not be a bad example to the five-year-old.

Watch the full interview HERE