“I am the biggest artiste in Nigeria”, Davido boasts

4 hours ago

Nigerian music sensation, Davido has dubbed himself as the biggest artiste in the country “in terms of everything” there is to be one.

The singer, who’s set to release his 4th Studio Album come Friday, November 13th 2020 sat in a chat with media personality, Bolanle where he tended to questions about himself and his music.

In course of their conversation, Bolanle asked the singer who he thinks is the biggest artiste in the Nigerian music industry and the singer responded saying he is the biggest artiste in the country.

He was then asked by Bolanle, in what terms he thinks there are that makes him the biggest artiste in the country and he responded saying “everything”.

Women who are always winning exude an awe-inspiring energy: Jim Iyke

4 hours ago

November 11, 2020

Veteran Nigerian actor, James Ikechukwu, popularly known as Jim Iyke has gushed over independent women who are successful and always bring in bread in their homes.

According to Jim Iyke, successful women are one of a kind because of how different they are in their state of mind and they carry an awesome air of energy and grace along them.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote:

Sit with women who are winning the conversation is different and I don’t mean from a financial point of view.

It’s the mental, spiritual, physical psychological perspective. The energy is always, most certainly awe-inspiring. So much power. Salut to whom it may concern. if you know you know.

Being desirable to a man shouldn’t be your main purpose in life – Etinosa tells women

3 days ago

November 9, 2020

Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia, seems to have a knack for beaming the spotlight on herself, thanks to her Instagram posts.

The actress who has been private about her love life has told women that being desirable to a man shouldn’t be their main purpose in life.

According to her, saying because you are dark-skinned, and so men won’t desire you, is only an excuse of your self-esteem. Read below as she posted on Twitter.

“Be using colourism to excuse your low self-esteem. Being desirable to a man shouldn’t be your main purpose in life. That has nothing to do with your success or value. If you like bring up your daughter to think she is at a disadvantage in life because she’s dark-skinned.”

Singer, Flavour reveals why he is still single

3 days ago

November 9, 2020

Popular singer, Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, has frowned at the way some Nigerian ladies deceive men with waist trainers and edited pictures on social media.

The Multiple award-winning artiste, made this known in a recent Instagram Live session with his fans, during which he disclosed that the events of the past few months helped him to restructure himself.

During the InstaLive session, he said he has been without any woman for one month now and thus, the next woman he will come in contact with must be worth it.

On why he is still single and yet to be married, Flavour said he does not want to rush into marriage now as he wouldn’t want to “be looking outside”.

In his words, “This has been a time of sober reflection. I have been vulnerable and I have decided to be true to myself. I have been a victim of circumstance. Most times, they (women) are not what you expect when you meet them in real life. I am focused now.

If I visit your (social media) page and see a lot of edited pictures, I would move out. The coronavirus and everything else that have happened this year have opened my eyes. The same way youths decided to protest against bad governance was the same way I looked at my life.

I have been womanless for a month. I am fully awake. I must have a meeting and see you (any woman I would be involved with) very well. I may glance through your pictures but that won’t mean anything until I see you physically.

I have changed my hairstyle. I am ready now. Do you know what it means for me to be womanless for a whole month? I have been feeding and giving my body the required nutrients, so any woman I come in contact with now must be worth it.”

Flavour also denied rumours making the rounds that he secretly got married.

According to his words, “Did I show you any wife? You guys are giving me (high) blood pressure. What is in a woman is not yet clear to me. Some tell me, ‘I thought you are married’. To get married is a beautiful thing.

However, I don’t want to get married now and still be looking outside. I belong to the wild world and I cannot be caged. I have used the opportunity to reevaluate my life. I am a very strong man. I cannot be deceived by Instagram.”

Speaking on his encounter with a fan, the Ada Ada crooner said, “I once took a picture with a lady and she insisted that I should hold her waist. I was scared that she could be someone’s wife or girlfriend. As I tried to touch her, she said I should hold her very well. I tried holding her waist and my hand touched something very strong like stone. I noticed she wore a waist trainer. There was a space between her buttocks and back. When she was walking away, I noticed the waist trainer.”

Speaking further, he added that if he was dating the lady in question and they were about getting intimate, he would have been disappointed at the sight of the waist trainer. He also complained about the make-up worn by ladies, saying it had become alarming.

The highlife musician and proud father of three advised women to always be proud of their bodies and stop the deceit.

