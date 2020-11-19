‘I Am Proud You Took A Bold Decision,’ Buhari Welcomes Umahi To APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his pride in Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Buhari described the defection of the Chairman of the South-Eastern Governors Forum as a bold move.

The President disclosed this in a Tweet on his official handle @MBuhari.

He noted that governor Umahi’s decision was in accordance with his conscience.

He wrote:

“I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking the bold decision to defect to

@OfficialAPCNg in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“I commend his boldness for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principle have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions.”