Politics
‘I Am Proud You Took A Bold Decision,’ Buhari Welcomes Umahi To APC
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his pride in Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
President Buhari described the defection of the Chairman of the South-Eastern Governors Forum as a bold move.
The President disclosed this in a Tweet on his official handle @MBuhari.
He noted that governor Umahi’s decision was in accordance with his conscience.
He wrote:
“I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking the bold decision to defect to
@OfficialAPCNg in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.
“I commend his boldness for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principle have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions.”
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 19, 2020
Politics
Umahi Stopped Being A Member Of PDP Long Before Defection – Fayose
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, stopped being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a long time before leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He made this known in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, expressing that he is not surprised with Umahi’s defection to the APC.
Recall that the Ebonyi governor on Tuesday announced that he defected from the PDP because of the party’s injustice against his South-East zone.
He pointed out that Umahi’s decision was not connected to the interest of the Igbo people.
“Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation. This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.”
“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”
Politics
Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him
Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the elected Governor of the state.
Recall that on Wednesday, a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Reacting to this development, Diri in Abuja expressed that they don’t need further distractions from politicians.
He noted that the ruling of the Supreme Court has ended attempts by the opposition to remove him from office.
Diri said, “As a state, we do not need all of these distractions. We are one state that the brotherhood should be predominant.”
Politics
Obaseki Hails Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Diri’s Election
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to a Supreme Court ruling affirming the election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Recall that Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who led a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy.
Justice Ngwuta in his ruling noted that the case was dismissed following the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
Reacting in a statement, Governor Obaseki described the ruling favouring Diri and Ewhrudjkpo as “a victory for democracy.”
The Edo state governor noted that Nigeria’s apex court has upheld the wishes of Bayelsans.
He noted that Diri is now free from any entanglement to deliver on his promises to Bayelsa people in line with the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
