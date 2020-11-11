‘I Am On A Journey To Growth’ – Rapper, Olamide

Popular rapper, Olamide Adedeji, better known by his stage name Olamide has shared some details from his journey as a top-rated artist in Nigeria.

The award-winning rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post a note to his fans and followers. In the note, he says he is thankful for the support he has received so far. He also shares that he has to step out of his comfort zone to achieve growth in his career.

It reads:

“I choose to be thankful for all i have. I am on a journey, ever growing and developing. Stepping out of my comfort zone is necessary for growth. I am grateful for the support I have in my life. Grateful for dreams that turned into reality. I align myself with joy, peace and prosperity.”

