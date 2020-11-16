How Police Brutalised, Teargased Me During 2014 Campaign: Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has revealed that he was a victim of police brutality when seeking re-election in 2014.

Fayemi said this on Sunday while speaking in Ado Ekiti during an interaction session with stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest.

On the recent protest, the Ekiti governor described it as a noble cause which would help the Nigeria police to focus.

According to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the judicial panel set up at the state and federal levels would tackle the issues and redress injustice done to Nigerians.

He said: “I am a victim of police brutality myself. You can all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014.

“However, some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad. Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

The EndSARS protest was a noble course. It was supported here in Ekiti, not because of those involved but for the reason behind the action which we believe would help the police to do their job better.

“The youth protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. The right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time, we have a panel of enquiry at every level of government to tackle our issues. We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against police brutality.

“Our youths are angry because as they were coming out of closure of schools over Coronavirus pandemic. They entered into ASUU strike; then, there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.

“The government has done many intervention programmes, proscribed SARS and introduced Youth Investment Fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.

“I commiserate with the families of those who paid the supreme price. We identify with them. The panel that we set up will look into the reasons behind the protest and how best to address the issues raised, because the EndSARS protest had placed a moral burden on all of us that we must be vigilant.

“Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated. There must be good motivation for the police to be able to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.