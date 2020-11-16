Politics
How Police Brutalised, Teargased Me During 2014 Campaign: Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has revealed that he was a victim of police brutality when seeking re-election in 2014.
Fayemi said this on Sunday while speaking in Ado Ekiti during an interaction session with stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest.
On the recent protest, the Ekiti governor described it as a noble cause which would help the Nigeria police to focus.
According to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the judicial panel set up at the state and federal levels would tackle the issues and redress injustice done to Nigerians.
He said: “I am a victim of police brutality myself. You can all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014.
“However, some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad. Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated to be able to discharge their duties effectively.
The EndSARS protest was a noble course. It was supported here in Ekiti, not because of those involved but for the reason behind the action which we believe would help the police to do their job better.
“The youth protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. The right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time, we have a panel of enquiry at every level of government to tackle our issues. We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against police brutality.
“Our youths are angry because as they were coming out of closure of schools over Coronavirus pandemic. They entered into ASUU strike; then, there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.
“The government has done many intervention programmes, proscribed SARS and introduced Youth Investment Fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.
“I commiserate with the families of those who paid the supreme price. We identify with them. The panel that we set up will look into the reasons behind the protest and how best to address the issues raised, because the EndSARS protest had placed a moral burden on all of us that we must be vigilant.
“Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated. There must be good motivation for the police to be able to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.
Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway Will Be Ready For Christmas, Says Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of the state that the 14.7km Ijebu-Ode-Epe express road would be ready for use by Christmas.
The State Governor disclosed this at the weekend, during the assessment tour of the road.
During the inspection, he got assurance from the contractors that about eight to nine kilometers of one lane of the road would be completed in the next 10 days.
He added that the award of the interchange flyover, which would be in form of a loop was awarded so as to ensure that accidents do not occur on the road as witnessed in other interchanges or other intersections in the past.
“The contractors have assured me that they will intensify work on this road. I have insisted because we have Christmas approaching.
“I have insisted that they must complete one segment of this road, one lane of this road all the way to Ijebu-Ode. They, in turn assured me that in the next 10 days, they would have completed about eight to nine kilometers of one lane and have promised to ensure that by Christmas, the entire stretch going all the way from Epe to Ijebu-Ode completed.”
How Oby Ezekwesili Rejected Being Buhari’s Running Mate – Tunde Bakare
The senior pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare has revealed that former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili rejected the request to be President Muhammadu Buhari‘s running mate in the 2011 general election.
Speaking on how he emerged Buhari’s running mate in 2011 under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), Bakare said Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG advised him to be Buhari’s deputy and he duly accepted.
The popular cleric said Buhari had contacted him, requesting that he help him get a grass-root mobilizer as a running mate from the South.
According to Pastor Bakare, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Oby Ezekwesili, Jimi Agbaje, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo, were among those considered to run alongside Buhari.
He said with the help of Adeboye, Oby Ezekwesili was contacted after they had dropped Jimi Agbaje from the list of contenders.
“But Pastor Adeboye told me he (Buhari) would need a strong Christian to be his running mate. I said to him that Oby is strong too; he said no, that she must not leave certainty for uncertainty because she was working at the World Bank then,” Pastor Bakare said as quoted by the Sun.
“On January 15, 2011, at 12 noon, my phone rang, it was Buhari. He said, Pastor, I had prayed the way I know how to pray, and I want you to pray also, I want you to be my running mate,” he said.
“I said to him…that I will never seek an elective office or join a political party. He said I should pray about it and call him back in seven hours, I didn’t call him.
“I called Pastor Adeboye and informed him, he said that was it and that he already said Buhari needs a strong Christian and that I am the man and I must go there.
“I consulted across the board and I signed on at the last day to become his running mate. Of course, we didn’t win the election.”
‘My Next Ambition Is To Be Prophet Or Nigeria’s President’ – Fayose Says
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has expressed that his next ambition is either to become a prophet or the President of the country.
He made this remark in celebration of his 60th birthday when he featured on a live programme aired on People’s FM, (104.1)9 an Ado Ekiti based radio station, on Saturday night.
The former helmsman of Ekiti, however, did not mention when he plans to pursue such ambition, saying God’s time does not always agree with human calculations.
He expressed that he has been blessed by God throughout his journey in life and the best way to show gratitude is by working for him.
He, however, noted that whichever that comes first out of the two ambitions would be his ultimate choice.
He, however, debunked rumour that he was nursing the ambition to become a senator, saying he hates being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage to implement.
He further expressed that he has what it takes to lead Nigeria if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.
