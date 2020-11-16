Entertainment
How Life After Big Brother Naija House Has Been For Me: Prince
Reality TV star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, has shared how life has been for him after the Big Brother Naija house. The former winner of Mr. Nigeria took to his Instagram page on Monday to share the excerpt from his recent interview with La Mode Magazine.
According to the former Lockdown housemate, his schedule after the house has been lined up with different work activities. He also shared his gratitude for being given the opportunity to enter the house as a contestant.
In his words:
“Life after Big Brother Naija has been such a whirlwind. I am more than grateful for the platform and to have been amongst the 20 amazing individuals who met under one roof barely 3 months ago. Since the house it’s just been work work work and I couldn’t be more thankful especially for the overwhelming love and support from strangers turned fanmily.”
See the photo of the excerpt below:
Laycon Thanks Fans For Surprise Birthday Party
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, has appreciated his fans for surprising him with numerous gifts on his birthday.
The rapper cum reality TV star celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 15, he writes:
“Today marks the end of my birth week. Oh what an iCONic week it has been I thank God for His grace to witness my 27th birthday.. Omo mesef don dey old ooo Can we talk about the surprise birthday party that was organized by my FANmily; iCONs
How did you pull that off? You all wowed me What I saw that night was simply out of this world!!! You all love me this much? Hey God
Words can’t explain how I felt that night and how I still feel as I type this. I can’t thank you all enough. And to crown it all, the biggest birthday gift ever; a MERCEDES BENZ We go too press their neck for this Lagos
Also, thank you for the perfumes, designer shoes, shirts, cakes, wrist watches, and many more… Oh, lest I forget, the sex toy
Thank you sooooooo much for the unflinching love and support! I promise to never let you all down. I love you all”
See his post below:
‘I’m Building A New Me’ – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has revealed that he is building a new version of himself.
The reality TV star and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram on Monday to share some pictures of himself at the gym. In his caption, he says that he is not just sweating and working out. On the contrary, he is building a strong foundation of new habits, adding that he is shedding some old parts.
It reads:
“I’m not working out, I’m not sweating. I’m not lifting. I’m building. Building a foundation, building habits. Building a new me by breaking the old.”
See his post below:
Tobi Bakre Shares Throwback Picture Of Him & Banky W
Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and Nigerian R&B singer, Banky W.
The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate shared the photo alongside recently taken pictures of himself and the singer turned actor.
His caption reads thus:
“Don’t swipe!!! Laugh fit kill you. You never know where the journey of life will take you. Wonder what was on bankys mind in that second slide!!!
This boy can see I am on the phone na! Ewo ni ti picture at this moment. Oya snap and be going @davidwej on the suits @theoladayo on the lens @mtn_yellostar #MTNYelloStar”
See the picture below:
See their recent picture below:
