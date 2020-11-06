Politics
How Ladoja Could Have Avoided Impeachment: Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the impeachment of a former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, was not a result of his failed third term bid.
Obasanjo spoke during the launch of former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala’s book, titled “Amazing Grace”, which held at the Trenchard Hall, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.
Ladoja who became Governor of Oyo State in 2003 was impeached in 2006 but was reinstated after 11 months.
Recall that Obasanjo’s perceived bid to serve another term after his presidency between 1999 and 2007 was resisted by the National Assembly.
Obasanjo has, however, denied trying to use extra-constitutional means to stay in power.
The former president, at the event, said that he was shocked over an allegation against him that Ladoja was impeached due to his (Ladoja) opposition to his (Obasanjo) quest for a third term in office.
Obasanjo said Ladoja was removed from office because of his “failure to accommodate the duo of his late political leader, Lamidi Adedibu and Yekinni Adeojo after his emergence as the governor of Oyo State.”
Governor Ayade Proposes N277bn Budget For 2021
Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade presented the 2021 budget of N277.7billion to the State House of Assembly on Thursday.
Mr Ayade tagged the budget as “Budget of Blush and Bliss.’’
He expressed that it was aimed at improving the welfare of residents of the state.
While giving a breakdown the budget, the governor explained that “Of the figure N277.7billion, a sum of N192billion represents the recurrent expenditure which represents 69 per cent of the budget.
“31 per cent of the budget is now being reduced and left for basic expenditure which is the sum of N85.1billion.
“The 31 per cent is to deal with infrastructure, water resources, foreign relationship, information system, climate change and also strengthen our social media unit.’’
According to him, the budget will also focus on efforts to diminish hunger and poverty, increase youths’ employment and enhance security and rural development.
#EndSARS, Lekki Shootings: Governor El-Rufai Visits Sanwo-Olu
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday visited Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina.
El-Rufai in a post on his Twitter account noted that he’s in the state to commiserate with the government and people on recent events in the State.
He also commended the state Governor for signing an Executive Order to restore lost assets.
Recall that earlier in the day, InformationNG reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has signed the Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund.
El-Rufai is in Lagos to deliver the keynote address at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
PDP Admits Error In Obaseki’s Certificate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter has admitted that there is an error in the certificate of Godwin Obaseki, the state governor.
However, the ruling party in the State expressed that the purported error was caused by a photocopier.
This statement was made in response to a suit marked EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Iboi Emmanuel, the party’s governorship candidate, asking the tribunal to nullify Obaseki’s election on the grounds that he submitted false information to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable him run for office.
However, the PDP said there was a mix-up in Obaseki’s admission and graduation year.
Responding to the allegations, Adetunji Oyeyipo, PDP counsel, said: “There was a misstatement in mixing up the year of graduation with the year of admission.”
“While filling the forms for the election in 2016, Obaseki inadvertently and mistakenly wrote 1976 in a portion of the form for the year of the graduation which was the year of his admission into the University of Ibadan.”
“At the time Obaseki was completing his form CF001 in 2016, he deposed to an affidavit stating that he had misplaced the originals of all of his certificates while changing offices with the intention to apply for a re-issuance if his certificates.”
“Subsequently, before Obaseki submitted his Form EC9 in 2020, the original certificate issued by University of Ibadan was eventually found which has the signatures of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the University.”
“The original certificate was issued in A5 size; however, in order for the photocopy of the certificate to be attached to the form CF001, the size was reduced to A4 and in the process, leaving out some information on the certificate.”
