How Ladoja Could Have Avoided Impeachment: Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the impeachment of a former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, was not a result of his failed third term bid.

Obasanjo spoke during the launch of former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala’s book, titled “Amazing Grace”, which held at the Trenchard Hall, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.

Ladoja who became Governor of Oyo State in 2003 was impeached in 2006 but was reinstated after 11 months.

Recall that Obasanjo’s perceived bid to serve another term after his presidency between 1999 and 2007 was resisted by the National Assembly.

Obasanjo has, however, denied trying to use extra-constitutional means to stay in power.

The former president, at the event, said that he was shocked over an allegation against him that Ladoja was impeached due to his (Ladoja) opposition to his (Obasanjo) quest for a third term in office.

Obasanjo said Ladoja was removed from office because of his “failure to accommodate the duo of his late political leader, Lamidi Adedibu and Yekinni Adeojo after his emergence as the governor of Oyo State.”