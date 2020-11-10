‘How I Got Into The Nigerian Music Industry’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed how she got into the Nigerian music industry. This was during the second part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu titled ‘Black Box interview’ on Bounce Live Radio.

She said she was inspired by D’Banj while she was in L.A. She also said that she didn’t want to be an average R&B singer in America because she could see that Nigerian/African music was beginning to gain momentum.

However, it wasn’t easy for her. She was rejected by all the record labels she applied to, including Mo Hits’ and Banky W’s EME.

Eventually, she and her ex-husband, Tee Billz decided to start their record label named ‘323 Entertainment’.

