‘How I Calm Anxiety’ – Erica Nlewedim
Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed how she handles her anxiety. The recent brand ambassador to popular alcohol brands, Star Radler and Legend, took to Twitter to share her proven remedy.
According to her tweet, it is believed that she calms her anxiety through music.
She had earlier replied to a tweet from Twitter activist, Ozzy Etomi, that reads:
“Oh so its one of those ‘won’t be sleeping’ nights?”
“Same here“, the controversial self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ wrote.
She later tweeted:
“Why can’t you sleep?”
“Anxietyyyyyy hits different at night“, Etomi replied her.
“Music helps”, Erica wrote in response.
See their exchange below:
Music helps https://t.co/wYlqsrummp
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 17, 2020
‘Find Your Pleasure; Love Yourself’, Korra Obidi Advises
Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has offered some words of advice to those who may be dealing with a lot of mental health issues.
The singer cum dancer took to her Instagram page to share some tips on how to handle depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.
In her words:
“After the premiere of #socialdilemma on @netflix A ton of people quit social media, some cold turkey, others slowly weaning themselves, this has surged the cases of mental illnesses everywhere, coupled with the pandemic and social distancing, people are loosing it Here are some of my tips.
- Write. Scribble your wandering thoughts. This is very therapeutic.
- Indulge in some pleasure. Instead of scrolling, do something that makes you happy. Could be eating ice cream, panshing etc
- Listen to you. Satisfy you. Love you. #stayhealthy #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe #korratips”
See her post below:
Singer Timaya Unveils His Six-Month-Old Daughter
Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi ‘Timaya‘ Odon took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to introduce his adorable six-months-old daughter, Maya to his fans.
Timaya revealed he welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl with a Nigerian-American visual artist, identified as Dunnie O, whom he described as ‘special’.
The singer, who is full of gratitude, posted some adorable photos of his daughter with a caption which reads;
“Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. Gratitud…”
See his post below:
Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter
Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.
Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.
“Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.
Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:
“love and respect forever, brother”
Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.
See their exchange below:
