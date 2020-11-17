‘How I Calm Anxiety’ – Erica Nlewedim

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed how she handles her anxiety. The recent brand ambassador to popular alcohol brands, Star Radler and Legend, took to Twitter to share her proven remedy.

According to her tweet, it is believed that she calms her anxiety through music.

She had earlier replied to a tweet from Twitter activist, Ozzy Etomi, that reads:

“Oh so its one of those ‘won’t be sleeping’ nights?”

“Same here“, the controversial self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ wrote.

She later tweeted:

“Why can’t you sleep?”

“Anxietyyyyyy hits different at night“, Etomi replied her.

“Music helps”, Erica wrote in response.

See their exchange below: