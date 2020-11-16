Video
How ‘Detective’ Fashola Found ‘Hidden Camera’ At Lekki Tollgate (Video)
The Nation Newspaper head office in Mushin was also not spared as it was burned down.
Some of the reactions were quite comical as some tweeps took it upon themselves to give the minister a couple of nicknames such as ‘Forensic Fash’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Jack Bauer’ and ‘Detective Fashola’.
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala: Meet The New Director-General Of The World Trade Organization
A great deal of inspiration can be drawn from looking at the life of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian economist, who has been selected to be the next African World Trade Organization director-general.
The measure of success she has been able to attain within 66-years of being on earth is quite admirable and she is a role model for millions of women around the globe.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was born on the 13th of June 1954 in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria, sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).
Information Nigeria gathered that she possesses dual citizenship; Nigeria and US.
The Harvard-educated economist is also married to a neurosurgeon, Dr. Ikemba Iweala and they are parents to four children.
Her achievements are countless as she is the receipt of honorary degrees from 15 universities worldwide, including some from the most prestigious colleges. She has also bagged numerous recognition and awards.
She is the author of several articles and books.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala pursued a 25-year career at the World Bank in Washington DC as a development economist, where she held the post of Vice President and corporate secretary.
In 2003, the global finance expert was made the Minister of Finance under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and her impact was felt as she and her team succeeded in doing notable projects including building electronic financial management platform for the government. She briefly became Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2006.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed as Finance Minister during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2011, with expanded portfolio of the coordinating Minister of the Economy.
The international development expert is known for being the first and black candidate to contest for the presidency of World Bank Group in 2012.
After leaving government, Okonjo-Iweala became a member of the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity from 2015-2016.
Afterwards, she was appointed as a Managing Director of World Bank Group where she led several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during food and financial crises.
Okonjo-Iweala has been serving as co-chair of the Global Commission for the Economy and Climate, with Nicholas Stern and Paul Polman. In January 2016, she was appointed the Chair-elect of the Board of Gavi of the World Health Organization.
She is the founder of Nigeria’s first indigenous opinion-research organization, NOI-Polls and the Center for the Study of Economies of Africa (C-SEA).
Since 2019, Okonjo-Iweala has been part of UNESCO’s International Commission on the Futures of Education.
In 2020, the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appointed her to an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges.
She was also appointed by the African Union (AU) as special envoy to solicit international support to help the continent deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria nominated Okonjo-Iweala as the country’s candidate to be director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
She later advanced to the election’s final round, eventually competing with South Korea’s candidate and trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee.
Ahead of the vote, she received the full support of the European Union for her candidacy.
On Wednesday, a WTO nominations committee recommended that the group’s 164 members appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
However, the appointment of Nigeria’s ex-finance minister to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been called into question after the US failed to endorse her despite being a bonafide citizen of the country.
The General Counsel has postponed its announcement of the new Director-General until further meet which is scheduled for November 9 after the US presidential elections.
If Dr Okonjo-Iweala succeeds, she would be the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.
Nigeria: List Of Small Scale Businesses You Can Start With N10,000 (Video)
Having a sustainable income is very essential for you to survive in Nigeria. With unemployment rate on the rise in the country, you might want to look for alternatives to make ends meet. Setting up a business venture might be the next step. With a minimum of N10,000, you can find something worth doing. All you need is the right information from the right source then you are good to go.
I guess you’re wondering what type of small scale business you can start up with such a small budget. This is where Information Nigeria comes in. Stay with us as we bring to you five business ideas you can start with a capital of N10,000.
1. Snacks making business:
This is a lucrative business in the country and it is one of the fastest ways to get returns on your money. A snack is a small service of food which is usually eaten between meals. In Nigeria, we have snacks like puff puff, akara, doughnut, chin-chin, meat pie, fish rolls and so on. I know you might have your reservations but people have shared their testimonies about how they were able to become successful from engaging in this type of small scale business. There are people who were even brought up by hard-working mothers, who fried Akara balls and puff puff by the roadside. You require very little capital to start the business but you need to find a good location to attract more customers. Learning how to make these snacks is also important and you need to be consistent.
2. Starting up an Indomie joint:
Food is a necessity because people need it to survive. Also, keep in mind that you can’t cater to the needs of everyone but you can make your mark. You need to buy a stove, pots, serving plates, spoons and forks, a carton of noodles and so on. Your culinary skills might also come in handy because you need to come up with different recipes. You also need to set up your business at a populated location and ensure that the place is neat.
3. Okrika or bend down select:
This is a thriving business in the country due to the tough economy, You can set up the business of selling recycled clothes to people. Just like food, clothes are also a basic need because we wear them every day to cover our nakedness and we are always in need of new ones. Some people prefer okrika because they are durable and cheaper. A low-income earner wouldn’t be caught at a boutique as they would rather opt for clothes that are not very expensive. You could make use of social media to advertise your business and you also need to be creative. You don’t need to own a shop before you start selling and it is a business that will last. You could put in additional effort when you get the clothes by washing and ironing them to make them presentable.
4. Selling of recharge cards:
We consider this business idea as one of the best cause it doesn’t require much energy to set up. You can buy a certain amount of card, sell and promote your business online and also in your neighbourhood, place of worship, among others.
5. Running errands for people:
If you love shopping then this is your best option. Running errands for people is a great way to earn cool cash because not many people enjoy doing this and they would rather let someone else run them. Just like the name implies, you run errands for people and you get paid to do them. Some errand runners offer packages to their customers, which come with a fixed rate.
Offering packages help you get money in advance and it lets you know well ahead of time how much work you can expect. If your errands involve lots of driving then you can consider charging for mileage as well.
Video: Muslim Community Slams Actress Rahama Sadau Over Backless Dress
We’ll be taking you through the controversy that trailed Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau and her backless dress in the penultimate week.
Sadau recently received backlashes from religious conservatives over her mode of dressing.
The 26-year-old actress had posted some stunning photos of herself wearing a gold dress that exposed her back, but this attracted immense criticism from ‘morality police’ on Twitter.
Her decision to show off the backless dress on social media incited a debate among web users and she became a topic of discussion on the micro-blogging platform.
While some of her fans slammed her for wearing the ‘indecent’ dress which goes against her religion, others took on her trolls in her defense.
Staunch members of Arewa Twitter pointed out that her dress does not comply with the tenets of Islam. One user even went as far as labelling the actress as ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral’, stating that her outfit is wrong.
After seeing the damage caused by the photos, the actress released a statement in which she disassociated herself from blasphemous and hurtful comments made by web users.
The film star also posted a video in which she sought the forgiveness of the Muslim community.
The prominent actress tendered an apology, stating that the reactions from the community-made her sad. Sadau went on to reassure her fans of her love for the prophet, promising that such photos would not be seen on the internet again.
The actress, thereafter, took down the controversial pictures from her social media platforms.
Reports making the rounds claim that the actress is set to appear in Sharia court in Kaduna over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her after she shared racy photos on social media.
The light-skinned actress, who was born and raised in Kaduna, performed in dancing competitions as a child and during her school years.
The film star attended Kaduna Polytechnic where she bagged a degree in Business Administration. She also graduated from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus With a BSc in Chemistry.
The actress and film producer fluently speaks English, Hausa and Hindi.
Sadau came to limelight in late 2013 after joining the Kannywood movie industry with her first movie Gani ga Wane.
She has also starred in several Kannywood and Nollywood movies, including Rariya, Rumana, Sons of the Caliphate and many others.
It appears Sadau is not new to controversy. In 2015, when the actress was still fresh in her career, she had an altercation with Adam Zango, a well-known actor and producer, and she ended up getting suspended for six months.
The actress claimed that Zango harassed her and pressured her into being intimate with him.
She, however, has since come out to apologize for the outburst that led to her suspension as she claimed that she and Zango finally reconciled.
The actress got embroiled in yet another controversy with Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, otherwise known as MOPPAN towards the end of 2016.
This came after she starred in a romantic music video with a Jos born rapper ClassiQ, where they were seen hugging and smiling at each other.
MOPPAN regarded the video as inappropriate and the actress was expelled from the industry.
One year after in 2017, she wrote to apologize to MOPPAN and the following year, the ban placed on her was lifted courtesy of the intervention of the Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.
