Blessing Okoro reveals how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her.

She took to Instagram and shared a message the secret admirer sent to her DM.

The mystery man revealed how he wishes to marry her because she possesses al the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

He added that Blessing’s height makes her a perfect representation of his spec.

Sharing the screenshot on IG, the Popular relationship blogger who last month had herself all over the news for the wrong reasons wrote;

“Biko who wants to be in my asoebi.

Holy Spirit has sent my husband to my dm

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

Wahala for who no get height”