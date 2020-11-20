Connect with us

News Feed

Blessing Okoro reveals how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her

Published

18 mins ago

on

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her.

She took to Instagram and shared a message the secret admirer sent to her DM.

The mystery man revealed how he wishes to marry her because she possesses al the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

He added that Blessing’s height makes her a perfect representation of his spec.

Sharing the screenshot on IG, the Popular relationship blogger who last month had herself all over the news for the wrong reasons wrote;

“Biko who wants to be in my asoebi.

Holy Spirit has sent my husband to my dm

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

Wahala for who no get height”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Bleaching: Advice Bobrisky before he becomes transparent — Comedian Gordons

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Godwin Komone, professionally known as Gordons is one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians.

Comedian Gordons D’Berlusconi has cried out for Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, over what his bleaching has caused him as he advises him to stop before it gets worse.

The comedian in a video spotted online asked those close to Bobrisky to advise him to stop bleaching before he becomes transparent.

According to him, when the Popular cross-dresser comes close, you can see his liver and kidney showing how much danger he has put herself into because of bleaching hence he should put a stop to it now.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Nobody ugly o! It’s another throwback Thursday and we bring to you photos of 5 Nigerian celebrities before and after they became famous.

Check them out below;

1.Tuface

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

Image result for Tuface

 2.Orezi

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, is a Nigerian musician from Delta State. He rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.

Image result for Orezi

 3.Toyin Abraham

This old photo of talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is hilarious.

4. I go dye

Francis Agoda was popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die is a Nigerian visionary comedian. He is a motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare. He has organized several international comedy shows such as “Igodye Standing.

Image result for I go dye

5.Linda Ikeji

The throwback photos of Linda Ikeji who is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model is everything. It says you can make it, don’t stop pushing.

Image result for linda ikeji

Continue Reading

News Feed

Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed insists soldiers fired only blank bullets

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report conducted by international news network, CNN on the October 20 shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

Mohammed said the report is one-dimensional and lacking in balance.

According to him, an earlier report done by the BBC was based more on facts.

The Minister while stating that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting, referred to previous reports done by the station, which he said lacked balance.

He also said that contrary to CNN’s investigation, the military fired only blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.

He urged people who described the incident as a massacre, as well as relatives of alleged missing family members to report at the judicial panel and lay official complaints.

Continue Reading

Trending