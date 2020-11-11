‘Hit Your Head Against The Wall’, Seyi Awolowo Tells Troll Who Asked Him To ‘Hit The Gym‘

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo delivered an epic comeback after an overzealous follower advised him to ‘hit the gym’.

The reality TV star had shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Laycon on social media but he ended up getting criticized over his appearance.

Reacting to the photo, a follower decided to offer his unsolicited advise and he implied that the grandson of great nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo needed to lose some weight.

The follower commented;

“Hit the gym Seyi.”

To which Seyi responded;

“Hit your head against the wall.”

See the exchange below: