Entertainment
‘Hit Your Head Against The Wall’, Seyi Awolowo Tells Troll Who Asked Him To ‘Hit The Gym‘
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo delivered an epic comeback after an overzealous follower advised him to ‘hit the gym’.
The reality TV star had shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Laycon on social media but he ended up getting criticized over his appearance.
Reacting to the photo, a follower decided to offer his unsolicited advise and he implied that the grandson of great nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo needed to lose some weight.
The follower commented;
“Hit the gym Seyi.”
To which Seyi responded;
“Hit your head against the wall.”
Read Also: Yahoo-Yahoo Responsible For Low Rate Of Cultism: Seyi Awolowo
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
Kiddwaya To Make Big Announcement; Says He Will Break Tables
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed that a big announcement is coming soon from him. He added that the announcement will break tables. Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star charged his fans to stay strong as a family.
In his words:
“WDG let’s stay strong as a family. We are all we got. Don’t worry, We about to announce something soon. About to break some mf tables”
Read Also: Fans Accuse Laycon Of Causing Kiddwaya, Erica Breakup
Information Nigeria recalls the globetrotter laid rumors of his fallout with Erica to rest by sending her a lovely bouquet of flowers. This was after both stars reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Family Hang Out With Timaya
Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family were recently seen hanging out with singer, Timaya.
The actress had paid a visit to the singer’s home in the company of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their last child, Divine-Mercy.
The film star and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo and video from their visit.
In the video, Timaya was seen entertaining the actress’ last child by making hilarious facial expressions.
Mercy captioned her post with the words;
“Blood @timayatimaya … GRATITUDE”
Read Also: Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
See her post HERE.
Entertainment
Tekno To Release Debut Album, ‘Old Romance’ In December
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tekno is set to release his debut studio album titled ‘Old Romance’ in December 2020. This has been confirmed from the singer’s Twitter page on Wednesday.
Quoting a tweet announcing the news, he wrote:
“December”
The self-proclaimed Slim Daddy has been in the industry for almost a decade. His breakthrough single, ‘Dance’, was released in 2013 under Made Men Music Group.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno
He is the only artist that has been in the Nigerian music industry for over five years without an album. Despite this, he has earned several nominations in top award categories. The most prominent one is the 2017 BET Award where he was nominated in the category of Best International Act Africa.
See his tweet below:
