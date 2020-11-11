Connect with us

‘Hit Your Head Against The Wall’, Seyi Awolowo Tells Troll Who Asked Him To ‘Hit The Gym‘

Published

13 mins ago

on

Laycon and Seyi Awolowo

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo delivered an epic comeback after an overzealous follower advised him to ‘hit the gym’.

The reality TV star had shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Laycon on social media but he ended up getting criticized over his appearance.

Reacting to the photo, a follower decided to offer his unsolicited advise and he implied that the grandson of great nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo needed to lose some weight.

The follower commented;

“Hit the gym Seyi.”

To which Seyi responded;

“Hit your head against the wall.”

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the reality TV star and the follower

The exchange between the reality TV star and the follower

Kiddwaya To Make Big Announcement; Says He Will Break Tables

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed that a big announcement is coming soon from him. He added that the announcement will break tables. Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star charged his fans to stay strong as a family.

In his words:

“WDG let’s stay strong as a family. We are all we got. Don’t worry, We about to announce something soon. About to break some mf tables”

Information Nigeria recalls the globetrotter laid rumors of his fallout with Erica to rest by sending her a lovely bouquet of flowers. This was after both stars reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

 

Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Family Hang Out With Timaya

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family pictured with Timaya

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family pictured with Timaya

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family were recently seen hanging out with singer, Timaya.

The actress had paid a visit to the singer’s home in the company of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their last child, Divine-Mercy.

The film star and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo and video from their visit.

In the video, Timaya was seen entertaining the actress’ last child by making hilarious facial expressions.

Mercy captioned her post with the words;

“Blood @timayatimaya … GRATITUDE”

Tekno To Release Debut Album, ‘Old Romance’ In December

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Tekno

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tekno is set to release his debut studio album titled ‘Old Romance’ in December 2020. This has been confirmed from the singer’s Twitter page on Wednesday.

Quoting a tweet announcing the news, he wrote:

“December”

The self-proclaimed Slim Daddy has been in the industry for almost a decade. His breakthrough single, ‘Dance’, was released in 2013 under Made Men Music Group.

He is the only artist that has been in the Nigerian music industry for over five years without an album. Despite this, he has earned several nominations in top award categories. The most prominent one is the 2017 BET Award where he was nominated in the category of Best International Act Africa.

Tekno’s tweet

