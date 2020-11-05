Actress Anita Joseph celebrates hubby,MC Fish

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has lavished her husband, MC Fish with sweet words for being a supportive life partner.

The “figure 8” shaped thespian celebrated her hubby in an Instagram post she shared today November 5.

Anita told a heartwarming story of how she lost a button on her dress while on set and her husband ran around to ensure he got needle and thread to fix it for her.

Sharing the story, Anita said her husband is everything she ever prayed for.

She wrote, “If you see my Husband help me thank him He’s everything I prayed for and More.

On this Day of my shoot he wanted to fix the mic, the button on my dress fell out he knew I was gona cry. Infact I don start to wan cry

He went down the reception no button He searched everywhere none chai

Came back again went out to the supermarket and got a set of niddles and buttons and treads

And he said My Sunshine come and Dress up iv Fixed it oh awwww my King Nwoke ka Dimkpa

Biko hail my Super star my super Black chock @realmcfish I Naked pray for you Pappy m”