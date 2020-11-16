Here Is A Of Nigerian Foods That Cause Miscarriage

There has been a lot of buzz around CBD in recent years, especially in the health and wellness industry.

Many sports associations and players around the world have also recognized CBD as a pro-sports

product.

However, one of the most coveted associations- the National Football League, more popularly known as

the NBD had been quite strict in its ban of cannabis related products, including CBD. But in recent times,

there seems to be some good news in store both for eh players and every CBD shop as the association is

considering lifting the blanket ban and allowing players to use CBD, which has become popular for its

medical properties.

What Is CBD?

Before we proceed to understand the decision of the NFL, it is important to understand what CBD is and

how it is different from the other cannabis product. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the primary chemicals

found in the cannabis plant, the other being THC. However, contrary to common beliefs, CBD is not

psychoactive in nature. It does not cause the user to feel ‘high.’ This is because high quality CBD does

not contain even trace amounts of THC, which is responsible for these reactions.

In fact, many recent studies indicate that CBD is an excellent medicine to cure several physical and

mental conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and depression.

Why Do Sportspersons Recommend CBD Use?

If you are into sports and athletics, avoiding injuries is almost impossible. While painkillers may be

helpful in managing the pain, they have numerous side effects on the other organs of the body. That is

why many players and athletes are now in favor of using CBD to manage their pains and injuries.

Sourced from organically grown hemp, CBD helps in alleviating the pain without injuring any other

organs of the body. It is no wonder that players are in favor of using CBD in place of the synthetic drugs

that are available in the market.

CBD For Sleep

For your body to perform its best, it is important for it to be well-rested and rejuvenated. This can only

happen through sound sleep. For many players, who suffer from muscle cramps and injuries, getting

proper sleep becomes a challenge. CBD can be very helpful in those circumstances as well. By soothing

the nerves, CBD helps the body to fall asleep faster and also the quality sleep that it needs.

Good sleep can also help the body in replenishing its worn and torn tissues faster.

The Changes Anticipated In NFL

The NFL, which has one of the strictest policies regarding drug testing, is now considering changing its

policies, especially the ones that are related to CBD. The players who test positive for cannabis will not

be directly suspended from the team. Rather a fine will be imposed on them as per the number of times

that they test positive.

The threshold for testing has also been changed as the players now will only be tested during the first

two weeks of the training camp, in place of the April- August testing policy that was followed earlier.

These progressive changes seem to be a direct result of the changed perception that most people have

regarding CBD today.

It is also worthy to note here that CBD is legal in all the American states, with minor restrictions on the

amount and the concentration of the product. Players are the happiest with this new move as they are

of the opinion that CBD works much better and is far less addictive than the painkillers that are given on

prescription. Even the sports associations around the world are also likely to reconsider their policy on

CBD after this change.