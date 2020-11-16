Health and Food
Here Is A Of Nigerian Foods That Cause Miscarriage
Pregnant women should avoid some common Nigerian foods that can cause miscarriage. These foods are beneficial to human beings, but they should not be eaten during – especially in the first three months – pregnancy because of some of their properties that can cause miscarriage.
- Crabs
Although Crabs are not poisonous, they shrink the uterus which could cause bleeding from the genitals and an eventual miscarriage.
- Pineapple
This is not for pregnant women in their first trimester. This is because pineapple can cause contractions at such an early stage and this may finally lead to a miscarriage. The popular fruit also contains bromelain which works in softening the cervix. It also causes bleeding.
- Pawpaw
This is another popular fruit that can cause a miscarriage in the first trimester of pregnancy. The pawpaw seeds have enzymes that cause contractions which ultimately leads to a miscarriage.
- Uncooked eggs
This can also cause a miscarriage. As a pregnant woman, you should avoid eating uncooked eggs or mayonnaise which contains uncooked eggs in your first trimester. If you must eat eggs, make sure they are properly cooked with the egg yolk very solid before eating.
- Garlic
This is another food that can cause a miscarriage. Eating garlic will result in a stimulation of the uterus which may lead to contractions and pre-term labor that causes miscarriage.
Second Wave Of COVID-19 Possible – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Nigeria may experience a second wave of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
The NCDC made this known through its Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in a statement on Monday while speaking at an ongoing media briefing with newsmen organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The NCDC DG warned Nigerians to abide by the protocols and guidelines developed by the agency to avoid a second wave of the virus.
He stated that the virus was still around and more dangerous despite the drop in recorded cases.
Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed that five members of staff and a student have tested positive for COVID-19 in a secondary school in Lagos State.
He made this known in a statement titled, ‘Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school’ and signed by
the Commissioner for Health on Friday.
He said the first COVID-19 case in the school located in the mainland part of the state was detected on Tuesday.
The commissioner assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that “the situation is completely under control.”
He added that the Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System has begun an investigation into the incident.
Relaxation Of CBD In NFL – An Insight
There has been a lot of buzz around CBD in recent years, especially in the health and wellness industry.
Many sports associations and players around the world have also recognized CBD as a pro-sports
product.
However, one of the most coveted associations- the National Football League, more popularly known as
the NBD had been quite strict in its ban of cannabis related products, including CBD. But in recent times,
there seems to be some good news in store both for eh players and every CBD shop as the association is
considering lifting the blanket ban and allowing players to use CBD, which has become popular for its
medical properties.
What Is CBD?
Before we proceed to understand the decision of the NFL, it is important to understand what CBD is and
how it is different from the other cannabis product. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the primary chemicals
found in the cannabis plant, the other being THC. However, contrary to common beliefs, CBD is not
psychoactive in nature. It does not cause the user to feel ‘high.’ This is because high quality CBD does
not contain even trace amounts of THC, which is responsible for these reactions.
In fact, many recent studies indicate that CBD is an excellent medicine to cure several physical and
mental conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and depression.
Why Do Sportspersons Recommend CBD Use?
If you are into sports and athletics, avoiding injuries is almost impossible. While painkillers may be
helpful in managing the pain, they have numerous side effects on the other organs of the body. That is
why many players and athletes are now in favor of using CBD to manage their pains and injuries.
Sourced from organically grown hemp, CBD helps in alleviating the pain without injuring any other
organs of the body. It is no wonder that players are in favor of using CBD in place of the synthetic drugs
that are available in the market.
CBD For Sleep
For your body to perform its best, it is important for it to be well-rested and rejuvenated. This can only
happen through sound sleep. For many players, who suffer from muscle cramps and injuries, getting
proper sleep becomes a challenge. CBD can be very helpful in those circumstances as well. By soothing
the nerves, CBD helps the body to fall asleep faster and also the quality sleep that it needs.
Good sleep can also help the body in replenishing its worn and torn tissues faster.
The Changes Anticipated In NFL
The NFL, which has one of the strictest policies regarding drug testing, is now considering changing its
policies, especially the ones that are related to CBD. The players who test positive for cannabis will not
be directly suspended from the team. Rather a fine will be imposed on them as per the number of times
that they test positive.
The threshold for testing has also been changed as the players now will only be tested during the first
two weeks of the training camp, in place of the April- August testing policy that was followed earlier.
These progressive changes seem to be a direct result of the changed perception that most people have
regarding CBD today.
It is also worthy to note here that CBD is legal in all the American states, with minor restrictions on the
amount and the concentration of the product. Players are the happiest with this new move as they are
of the opinion that CBD works much better and is far less addictive than the painkillers that are given on
prescription. Even the sports associations around the world are also likely to reconsider their policy on
CBD after this change.
