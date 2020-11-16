Here Are Secrets About Kunle Afolayan’s Wife

Tolu Afolayan, the estranged wife of Kunle Afolayan tied the knots with the prolific veteran filmmaker in 2007. Although not as popular as her Nollywood star husband, she is well-known among close circles of the Afolayans.

In 2015, her romance with Kunle seemed as solid as a rock as both of them went on vacation to Dubai with their four children.

Things became awry in 2019 as rumors of their love gone sour made the news. Tolu had reportedly got a wind of her husband’s escapades with different women and could no longer stomach the brazen infidelity.

She packed out of their matrimonial home, leaving her children behind. She now lives alone – although rumor has it that she is in a new relationship with a well-to-do man who is not in the spotlight.

A recent graduate of the Lagos Business School, Tolu now addresses herself as ‘Aduke the Jeweler’.