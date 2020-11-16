Entertainment
Here Are Secrets About Kunle Afolayan’s Wife
Tolu Afolayan, the estranged wife of Kunle Afolayan tied the knots with the prolific veteran filmmaker in 2007. Although not as popular as her Nollywood star husband, she is well-known among close circles of the Afolayans.
In 2015, her romance with Kunle seemed as solid as a rock as both of them went on vacation to Dubai with their four children.
Things became awry in 2019 as rumors of their love gone sour made the news. Tolu had reportedly got a wind of her husband’s escapades with different women and could no longer stomach the brazen infidelity.
She packed out of their matrimonial home, leaving her children behind. She now lives alone – although rumor has it that she is in a new relationship with a well-to-do man who is not in the spotlight.
A recent graduate of the Lagos Business School, Tolu now addresses herself as ‘Aduke the Jeweler’.
Fun Facts About Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don
British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, alias Stefflon Don, started out as a cake decorator and a hairdresser before she delved into music.
People who have followed up on the singer’s life are aware that she had a child, a boy at the age of 17. During an interview with ES Magazine in 2019, the talented singer said she doesn’t want her son to going through the stress of the paparazzi.
The 28-years-old “Hurtin’ me” rapper, who is of Jamaican descent, fluently speaks Dutch, English and Patois. You might want to add Yoruba to the list because the singer recently released an Afrobeat-inspired track in which she sang in the native language.
The singer recently shared a video via Twitter in which she was jamming to the new song dubbed “Can’t Let You Go”.
And if I komole le le le…💚 pic.twitter.com/yVM3SVVBsh
— DON $ (@stefflondon) November 12, 2020
Many neitizens believe that her Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy may have influenced her style of music. However, rumors swirling on social media claim that the couple have gone their separate ways because that they are no longer on each other’s following lists.
Allen’s music career peaked in 2015 after she dropped a cover of Wretch 32’s “6 Words,” and Section Boyz’s “Lock Arff”. The rapper’s net-worth is said to be worth around £1.2 million following her record deal with Universal Music Group’s Polydor label in 2017.
Watch the video of her new song below:
Who Is Sophie Alakija?
Sophie Alakija (nee Rammal) is a Nigerian actress, model, and brand influencer. She is Wizkid’s former girlfriend and is currently married to Wale Alakija, the relative of popular businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija.
Born on February 7, 1994, the mother of two boys dated Wizkid during the singer’s early days in music, particularly from 2009 – 2012.
She got married to Wale Alakija in 2016 amidst pomp and pageantry. However, it has been rumored that she is no longer living in their matrimonial home. Sophie is yet to debunk these claims.
Her skin color is attributed to her Lebanese descent. Born into Islam, Sophie’s Nigerian roots traces to Cross River state.
Till date, she has starred in some movies namely ‘Drawing Strands’, ‘Getting Over Him’, and ‘Small Chops’. She is also a cast on popular TV and web series, ‘Halita’, and ‘Assistant Madams’ respectively.
Meet The World’s Smallest Woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge
The world smallest woman, Jyoti Kisange Amge, who weighs 12 pounds, suffers from a rare genetic a condition known as ‘primordial dwarfism’. In 2014, she starred in ‘American Horror Story,’ where she played the role of Ma Petite in the fourth season, ‘Freak Show.’
Standing just 24-inches tall, the 26-year-old Indian actress enjoys flirting but she has confessed that she has never actually kissed a boy and she is not looking for a relationship. Due to her condition, the actress has not gone through puberty so she is incapable of bearing children.
There has been a lot of rumors about the actress’ marital status but she is currently single. According to reports, Jyoti is more focused on her acting career.
