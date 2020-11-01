Hazard Finds The Net For Real Madrid After Over A Year Goal Drought

Over a year without a goal, Eden Hazard finally breaks the jinx as he scored a goal for Real Madrid during their 4-1 win over Huesca on Saturday.

This would be his first goal this campaign as well as the Belgium international has been persistently battling with injury problems.

Hazard found the back of the net for the Los Blancos at exactly 40 minutes into the game.

He now has a record of two goals at Madrid since joining them from Chelsea in 2019.

Following Hazard’s goal, Karim Benzema added a second towards the end of the first half as he chested down a cross from Lucas Vazquez and fired inside the far post.

Federico Valverde further stretched their lead in the 54th minute before David Ferreiro pulled a goal back (74) for Huesca.

Benzema rounded off a classy overall display by heading home from close range in added time.

With Hazard ending his goal drought this season, there are chances of expecting more goals from the Belgium star and perhaps he could still be the player expected to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid.

Hopefully, Zinedine Zidane will give him more playing chances henceforth.