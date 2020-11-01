Football
Hazard Finds The Net For Real Madrid After Over A Year Goal Drought
Over a year without a goal, Eden Hazard finally breaks the jinx as he scored a goal for Real Madrid during their 4-1 win over Huesca on Saturday.
This would be his first goal this campaign as well as the Belgium international has been persistently battling with injury problems.
Hazard found the back of the net for the Los Blancos at exactly 40 minutes into the game.
He now has a record of two goals at Madrid since joining them from Chelsea in 2019.
Following Hazard’s goal, Karim Benzema added a second towards the end of the first half as he chested down a cross from Lucas Vazquez and fired inside the far post.
Federico Valverde further stretched their lead in the 54th minute before David Ferreiro pulled a goal back (74) for Huesca.
Benzema rounded off a classy overall display by heading home from close range in added time.
With Hazard ending his goal drought this season, there are chances of expecting more goals from the Belgium star and perhaps he could still be the player expected to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid.
Hopefully, Zinedine Zidane will give him more playing chances henceforth.
Juventus Is 123 Years Old Today
Italian Seria A toppers, Juventus today 1st of November clocked 123 years old.
The club in a statement via it official website recounted how the club started over a century ago.
“A 123-year-old masterpiece, a painting that speaks of the most beautiful dream you can ever imagine.
And not even the boys of the Liceo D’Azeglio in Turin could have imaged just how big their dream would become.
It was the first of November, more than a century ago, in a Turin so similar, but so far from today, when the Crocetta district became the seat of the first, ideal, art gallery for the pioneers of the greatest painting in Italian football history.
It’s now a painting whose canvas has become as large as a playground, year after year, championship after championship, from Turin to Italy, and then from Italy to Europe and to the world,” the club wrote.
Juventus is current home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala among others.
Source: Juventus Website
I Am Done With Barcelona – Pep Guardiola Dismisses Rumours Of Linking Up With Messi At Camp Nou
Pep Guardiola in a recent statement has dismissed rumours linking him with a possible move to Barcelona where he would link up with former protege, Lionel Messi.
Following Man City’s win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday October 31, Guardiola ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over.”
Guardiola is in the last six months of his current contract with Manchester City, and this week Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu announced he will be stepping down as president following the club’s failures on and off the pitch last season.
Barca presidential candidate Victor Font also announced he wanted to bring Guardiola back so as to arrange a reunion between the 49-year-old and Lionel Messi.
“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation, and most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club – like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carlos] Puyol,” Font told Sky Sports earlier this week.
“They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.”
But Guardiola, who began his coaching career at Camp Nou, winning 14 major trophies between 2008 and 2012, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, has stated he won’t be going back to Barca but instead hopes to extend his contract with Man City.
“My period as Barcelona manager is over. I think once in a lifetime you have to do things,” Guardiola said at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
“There are incredible people who can be in charge there, now for example Ronald Koeman. It’s over, I will come back to my city to see my club, to watch the game, it’s done.
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Lampard Impressed By Ziyech’s Performance
The EPL went down on Saturday and one of the exciting matches that took place was between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor with the Blues putting up a great performance and dominating the match.
One of the Blues players that caught attention was newcomer, Hakim Ziyech who scored a goal for the Blues and also created an assist.
Ziyech gave the Blues the lead goal and his first goal in the 26th minutes after he wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
Chelsea defender, Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.
While Morocco international Ziyech provider an assist seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.
Coach Frank Lampard at the end of the game hailed Ziyech as he revealed he was “really impressed.”
“I’m really impressed and really excited. I could see his personality and work-rate off the ball,” Lampard said.
“That bit of quality gives us something different.”
Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain 18th in the table, with Ashley Barnes missing one of the Clarets’ few chances when through on goal in the opening minutes.
