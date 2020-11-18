Hardworking lady who started working as a hairdresser at 17 becomes a millionaire at 20

A lady with known on Twitter as @Naithelocgod has displayed the immensely beneficial outcome of hard work and dedication.

The young CEO took to her handle to tell her followers that consequent upon becoming a hairdresser at the age of 17, she ended up becoming a millionaire at 20.

She shared some photos alongside her post, and one image showed her in a salon working on a client’s head. In the second frame, she posed in her warehouse of hair products.

When asked how she was able to achieve the financial success, within a short period of time, she explained in subsequent tweets.

According to her, she began practicing the hairstyling craft by braiding her mum’s hair as well as her own at home.

Later on, the young lady worked in a salon for three years and when she turned 19, she launched her product line.

The company picked off well and due to its success, she had to leave her daily job as a hairdresser to become a CEO.

After sometime, she was able to set up her own salon and employ a stylist in January 2020 which then expanded to two salon suites, and with 13 people working in her establishments.

She also disclosed that she has a 6,400sq foot warehouse.