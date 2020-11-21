‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday

Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.

“Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.

The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below: