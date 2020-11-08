Football
Hakim Ziyech Reveals He Is Comfortable At Chelsea
Chelsea’s new star Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he is comfortable with the Blues after shining in a 4-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday.
Ziyech completed a €40 million (£36m/$47m) move from Ajax Amsterdam over the summer, and after having been delayed at Stamford Bridge due to injury, the Moroccan forward made his full debut for the club in the UEFA Champions League clash against Krasnodar in October.
And after just four starts for the club, Ziyech now has two goals and three assists.
Frank Lampard’s men have in turn won all four games in which Ziyech has started and the atmosphere is quite conducive for the 27-year-old.
“I feel comfortable here in the team and with the squad and all my team-mates so I think that’s why I feel comfortable here,” he told Sky Sports when asked about adapting to life at Chelsea.
See also: Former Barcelona And Arsenal Star, Alex Song Joins African Club
“I think we played a good game, the first 10 minutes was difficult – we started a bit sloppy but after 1-0 we could control the game and couldn’t score more goals at that point but we played a good game.”
“They come in with power on corners – you think they’ll put it in the box but they took it short and scored for 1-0 but after that we did well and created a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals.
“They like it when you play the ball to your feet and I saw Mateo Kovacic running into space – sometimes you have to get those balls then they don’t know what to do and then the first time we did that I scored.
“I always look at my team-mate before I take the ball, we understand, only eye contact is enough for us.”
Ziyech will now turn his attention to the national team, as Morocco prepare for the African Cup of Nations qualifier clash against the Central African Republic. The Atlas Lions currently lead their group with four points from two games.
Source: Sky Sports
Football
Ahmed Musa Bids Farewell To Al Nassr Teammates, Fans
Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to write a farewell message to his teammates, management and fans of Al Nassr.
Recall that last month the Saudi Arabian club in an official statement via it social media page announced that Musa will be departing the club after two years.
“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club said on their Twitter page.
See also: Despite Early Goal From Ronaldo, Lazio Stuns Juventus With Last Minute Equalizer
Musa joined Al Nassr from EPL side Leicester City. During his stay, he made 50 appearances with nine goals to his name.
Musa in his tweet hailed everyone at the club for their love and support.
He wrote, “I want to say a very big thank you to my teammates, management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support, love & care. It’s been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC.”
I want to say a very big thank you to my team mates,management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support,love & care. It's been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC 🙏🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/riUMiss8x5
— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) November 8, 2020
Football
Despite Early Goal From Ronaldo, Lazio Stuns Juventus With Last Minute Equalizer
Lazio today hosted Juventus in the Italian Seria A League.
With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans had expected the Old Ladies to pick all points.
Ronaldo’s early goal, which is his 6th this season was believed to be enough to secure Juventus’ win but just as he did against Torino, Caicedo cut the dream short.
Felipe Caicedo did it again for Lazio after he gave them a late equalizer.
See also: Man Utd Told To Sack Ole Solskjaer Despite 3-1 Win Against Everton
The result leaves Andrea Pirlo’s men third in the Serie A table on 13 points, while Lazio are now joint fifth, though they have just two wins in their last six matches.
Juventus took the lead through Ronaldo just 15 minutes into the game when Juan Cuadrado got to the goal line and crossed for the No.7 who played it into an empty net from close range.
The game went on with each side struggling to create goal chances which didn’t yield result and it looked like Juventus were set for three points, however, during the additional minutes, Caicedo collected a Correa pass in the box, turned Leonardo Bonucci, and fired into the net.
Football
Frank Lampard Says Chelsea 4-1 Win Over Sheffield United Is Their Best Performance Of The Season
Frank Lampard insists Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Sheffield United was their best performance of the season, but is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
Hakim Ziyech starred, creating two goals as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to register a fourth straight victory, taking them to within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
Lampard’s side have scored 14 in four games, and conceded just one in six, but the manager insists Chelsea need to prove their strength over longer than a month.
“That’s the best performance of the season in complete terms,” he said in his post-match press conference, having said on Sky Sports: “We’re third, and that might change by the end of the weekend but at the same time, given the start we had where players were injured and we were starting to put it together, the lack of pre-season, now we’re seeing some of the work.
See also: Real Madrid Players, Hazard And Casmeriro Test Positive For COVID-19
“The season is long and it’s very early days so I’m keeping my feet on the ground. We have challenge after challenge coming up, the players now go away for two weeks before we face Newcastle. Every game will be challenging.
“The balance of the team was good today, but we must continue. I know how football is, and I know that it’s not just about individuals. It was always going to be hard work against Sheffield United but they came through it.”
Lampard has continually stressed that his side are a work in progress, but the front line, in particular, seems to be clicking in recent weeks.
Trending
- News Feed18 hours ago
Joe Biden’s victory over Trump is victory of good over evil: Obasanjo
- World news13 hours ago
US Election Is Far From Over — Trump
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On 27th Birthday
- National News14 hours ago
Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations
- News Feed18 hours ago
Kamala Harris becomes the first female VP in US
- Trending13 hours ago
American Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Has Nigerian DNA – Obasanjo
- Entertainment14 hours ago
Nigerians React As Davido’s Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks Online
- Entertainment14 hours ago
Video Of Kamala Harris Saying She Really Loves Cardi B Surfaces Online