‘Greed Is The Root Of Nigeria’s Problem’ – Comedian Woli Agba

Popular comedian, Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba has shared his view on the root of Nigeria’s problem. The ace comedian took to his Instagram story to state that greed is the root of Nigeria’s problem.

He also shared a solution to the problem. According to him, if people stop celebrating greed, then Nigeria will become a better country for all.

He also implied that it is only greed that will make a man build a mansion with 30 rooms.

In his words:

“The root of Naija’s problem is Greed. And we need to stop celebrating greed. A man with mansion of 30 rooms should not receive our accolades anymore. We are not freaked by their extravagant life style.”

See his post below: