BBN’s Trikytee now Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor Diri

Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist popularly known as TrikyTee has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.

The reality TV star shared the good news via his Twitter page on Friday, November 6, 2020.

“I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…” he tweeted.

The reality TV star, an indigene of Bayelsa state was appointed alongside his colleague, Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

It is not clear what their portfolio will exactly entail but fans of the reality TV stars have been congratulating them on social media.