Governor Bello Recovers From COVID-19 — After One Week In Isolation

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested negative for Coronavirus following the repeat of tests for the virus.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday.

Gov. Bello had on Nov. 9, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his Twitter account and thereafter went into isolation.

Noel-Berje in the statement noted that the Governor has been declared free of the virus and can now resume back to his official duties.

Bello joins the list of governors who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Other governors who have recovered from COVID-19 include Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.