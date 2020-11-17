Health and Food
Governor Bello Recovers From COVID-19 — After One Week In Isolation
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested negative for Coronavirus following the repeat of tests for the virus.
The development was disclosed in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday.
Gov. Bello had on Nov. 9, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his Twitter account and thereafter went into isolation.
Noel-Berje in the statement noted that the Governor has been declared free of the virus and can now resume back to his official duties.
Bello joins the list of governors who have been infected with the coronavirus.
Other governors who have recovered from COVID-19 include Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.
Health and Food
Here Is A Of Nigerian Foods That Cause Miscarriage
Pregnant women should avoid some common Nigerian foods that can cause miscarriage. These foods are beneficial to human beings, but they should not be eaten during – especially in the first three months – pregnancy because of some of their properties that can cause miscarriage.
- Crabs
Although Crabs are not poisonous, they shrink the uterus which could cause bleeding from the genitals and an eventual miscarriage.
- Pineapple
This is not for pregnant women in their first trimester. This is because pineapple can cause contractions at such an early stage and this may finally lead to a miscarriage. The popular fruit also contains bromelain which works in softening the cervix. It also causes bleeding.
- Pawpaw
This is another popular fruit that can cause a miscarriage in the first trimester of pregnancy. The pawpaw seeds have enzymes that cause contractions which ultimately leads to a miscarriage.
- Uncooked eggs
This can also cause a miscarriage. As a pregnant woman, you should avoid eating uncooked eggs or mayonnaise which contains uncooked eggs in your first trimester. If you must eat eggs, make sure they are properly cooked with the egg yolk very solid before eating.
- Garlic
This is another food that can cause a miscarriage. Eating garlic will result in a stimulation of the uterus which may lead to contractions and pre-term labor that causes miscarriage.
Health and Food
Second Wave Of COVID-19 Possible – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Nigeria may experience a second wave of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
The NCDC made this known through its Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in a statement on Monday while speaking at an ongoing media briefing with newsmen organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The NCDC DG warned Nigerians to abide by the protocols and guidelines developed by the agency to avoid a second wave of the virus.
He stated that the virus was still around and more dangerous despite the drop in recorded cases.
Health and Food
Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed that five members of staff and a student have tested positive for COVID-19 in a secondary school in Lagos State.
He made this known in a statement titled, ‘Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school’ and signed by
the Commissioner for Health on Friday.
He said the first COVID-19 case in the school located in the mainland part of the state was detected on Tuesday.
The commissioner assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that “the situation is completely under control.”
He added that the Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System has begun an investigation into the incident.
