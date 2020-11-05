Governor Ayade Proposes N277bn Budget For 2021

Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade presented the 2021 budget of N277.7billion to the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

Mr Ayade tagged the budget as “Budget of Blush and Bliss.’’

He expressed that it was aimed at improving the welfare of residents of the state.

While giving a breakdown the budget, the governor explained that “Of the figure N277.7billion, a sum of N192billion represents the recurrent expenditure which represents 69 per cent of the budget.

Also Read: Ben Ayade Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Cross River

“31 per cent of the budget is now being reduced and left for basic expenditure which is the sum of N85.1billion.

“The 31 per cent is to deal with infrastructure, water resources, foreign relationship, information system, climate change and also strengthen our social media unit.’’

According to him, the budget will also focus on efforts to diminish hunger and poverty, increase youths’ employment and enhance security and rural development.