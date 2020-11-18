‘Government Trying To Discredit Peaceful Protesters Is Shameful, Embarrasing’ – 2face Idibia

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, has described the government’s attempt to discredit the narrative of peaceful protesters as shameful and embarrassing.

The Afro-pop icon took to his Twitter page to state that the same energy should be used in making Nigeria a better place for everyone.

In his words:

“The energy been used to discredit peaceful protesters is shamefully amazing. Half of that energy could have solved a lot of the problems that frustrated peaceful Nigerians were demanding. This is becoming desperately embarrassing. Make una think am well o. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Oyi’ crooner recently listed out the reasons for the underdevelopment of Africa.

See his tweet below: