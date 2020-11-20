Gov Umahi Replies Wike’s Claims, Reveals What PDP Governors Do At Night

The exchange of words between Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike over the defection to the All Progressives Congress appears to be here for a long time.

Recall that Governor Wike expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party made Umahi what he is today.

Reacting to the statement, Umahi during an interview with Arise TV noted that he served as peacemaker and negotiator.

He pointed out that he made the party what it is today and not the other way around.

The Ebonyi State Governor also disclosed that some Governors under the PDP insults the president during the day and in the night they go up and down apologising.

“People say PDP made me what I am. That is absolute rubbish. We made PDP what PDP is,” he said.

“It is the people that make the party and I’ve contributed so much in the making of PDP not the other way around. I’ve been a peacemaker.”

“I’ve been a negotiator and even the Governor of Edo State coming on board was my prophecy which my fellow Governor directed the working committee to come and probe me but that was a big minus for them because you don’t probe a sitting Governor.”

“Another one is that the PDP wants me to be castigating Mr. President. I have no other boss apart from Mr. President. And by my culture and upbringing, you do not insult the elders. It’s not in my character.”

“And some of them (PDP Governors) speak rubbish in the day and in the night they’re caps in hands and they start going up and down. I don’t do like that. So Mr. President remains my boss, father and boss and I’ve no regret about that.”