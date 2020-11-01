Gov El-Rufai Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria, Says Govt Has No Excuse

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that there is a need to restructure the architecture of Nigeria.

The Kaduna Governor stated that restructuring should be carried out to ensure equal distribution of resources of the country.

He cited the 2018 recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring and noted that there was a need to reorganise the country’s constitutional framework, in order to give states more control over certain resources.

According to El-Rufai, it will “empower state governments to cease passing the buck to the president and the federal government.”

“I, therefore, call on our federal legislators and the National Assembly ad hoc committee on constitutional review to take advantage of our report and initiate the constitutional and legislative amendments in either a piece-meal or comprehensive manner without further delay.

“We, therefore, have no excuse not to seize this moment and do the heavy lifting for our country and our people.

“It is in our hands to make the structures, laws and constitutional arrangements in our country conducive to modern governance that will ensure our nation thrives in the 21st century,” El-Rufai said.