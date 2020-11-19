Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a dictator whose actions are ‘destroying’ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi made this statement while reacting to a statement by Wike who said he (Umahi) left the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his desperation to be president of the country in 2023.

Umahi spoke on an Arise TV interview programme on Wednesday.

He said Wike’s “dictatorial tendencies and overbearing influence on the party’s affairs had made other governors be unhappy with him.”

He warned Wike to desist from attacking him “as it would be very dangerous if both of them continue attacking each other.”

Mr Umahi said: “I refused to join issues with Wike because he is my friend. But Wike must know that he is a dictator. Wike must know that one person cannot be called a crowd. Wike must know that a lot of governors in PDP are not very happy with him. He remote controls the party.

“He (Wike) said that I made my brother the Vice-Chairman. I fund the PDP South-east from A to Z. And he has forgotten that he singlehandedly made Secondus the (PDP) Chairman. He has forgotten that he wanted to impose one of his own as minority leader of the house.

“There is nothing that happens in PDP without his authorisation. He once said that PDP National Working Committee members are beggars and bribe-takers. I have asked him that let’s not take on ourselves or else it will be very dangerous.

“So let’s us face the party, the party does not belong to him. And this is by no means personal and he is demonstrating the dictatorial tendencies in him by taking on me, a fellow governor. And that is very shameful.”