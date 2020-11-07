Reconcile with your ex-husband – Uche Maduagwu tells Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, who was once married to Churchill Olakunle, and had a son from their marriage, which was short-lived has been advised by controversial actor Uche Maduagwu to forgive and reconcile with her ex-husband.
According to Uche Maduagwu, billionaire suitors are ready to start chasing Tonto Dikeh for marriage only if she does a practical act by reconciling with her ex-husband Churchill.
His post on Instagram reads:
“God will give you complete restoration only when you reconcile with your ex. @tontolet Nigerians will believe you are 100% born again whenever they see this. I forgive my ex na theory reconciling with him is the only practical #jesus needs to release total restoration and to open the doors of billionaire suitors begging you for #marriage.”