‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.

The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:

“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.

Read Also: Why I Almost Gave Up Music: T-Classic

He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.

T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.

See his tweet below: