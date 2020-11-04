“It can only get better” – Nigerian man excited after appearing on national TV

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his victory after he saw himself on national TV for the first time.

The Bayelsa born singer identified as Timitimi Kelly, considered seeing himself on national Tv a miracle, and thanked Governor Douye Diri and popular journalist Ovieteme George for the rare opportunity.

Kelly attended the Annual Thanksgiving Service held by the Bayelsa State Government on Monday, November 2nd and was opportune to be interviewed by TVC News channel.

The elated singer took to Facebook to share the good news.

He wrote,

“Thanks to the Miracle Governor H.E Douye Diri and my elder brother Ovieteme George, I am now seen on national TV. God is indeed good. It can only get better”.

Well-wishers in their numbers, have taken to the comment section to congratulate him for the achievement.