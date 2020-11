A recent video showed the moment two star singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid were having a good time without Davido, their rival.

The DMW records boss, Davido has a misunderstanding with the African Giant, and also with Starboy; reasons remains unknown to their fans.

Fans of Wizkid and Burna Boy however took a swipe at O.B.O for being left out in what seems to be a recent outing between the two legendary singers.