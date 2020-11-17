Glory be to God Almighty for keeping us strong these past 8 years – Charles Inojie celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife

Actor and director, Charles Inojie, is identified by different pseudonyms. While his online fans prefer to call him, ‘Na Them Dey Rush Us,” some avid viewers of the hit family television show – The Johnsons – call him Lucky, which is the name of his character in the sitcom.

The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to celebrate his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife Obehi Inojie.

The actor described his wife as a “friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one” in his wedding anniversary post. Charles Inojie wrote;

Glory be to God Almighty for keeping us strong these past eight years.

@obehiinojie thanks for being a friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one. U dey try abeg. Even me know say I no easy

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to us