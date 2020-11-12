News Feed
I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, Ginimbi tells Sister
Juliet Kadungure, sister of late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has revealed that he left an instruction on how he wants to be buried.
Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died on the spot along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known by many as Borrowdale Road, when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.
Three other people – Limumba Karim, Alichia Adams and Mimie Moana – also died in the crash.
Prior to the accident, Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Mimie Moana, had a dream that she died and she narrated the dream about her death in a video making rounds online.
Unfortunately, Mimie’s dream came to pass as the accident occurred while the group was returning from Dreams Night Club after celebrating Mimie’s 26th birthday.
Speaking to Herald, Juliet disclosed that her flamboyant brother who died on Sunday November 8, minutes after departing from a birthday party at his Dreams Nightclub, outlined the dress code and a guest list for his burial ceremony. He also demanded VIP tents and stressed that he wants a big funeral to reflect his “larger than life persona.”
Juliet is quoted by the newspaper as saying;
“Genius was a fun-loving character. He always reminded us about how he wanted his funeral to be conducted. In fact, he had a plan and always said ‘ndiri big’, so make sure on my funeral, you do not hurriedly bury me.
“Take time, planning for it. Check my requirements well and one of the things is that I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, no matter who. Please, make sure you emphasise that, remember, I am an all-white guy. The all-white should be on the day of burial.”
If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido says if he runs for political office, nobody would beat him to it.
The ‘FEM’ crooner revealed this during an interview with Ndani Tv after the interviewer mentioned that at some point he said he wanted to do politics, Davido responded;
”Omo not this time, but I know say if I run I would win,nobody can beat me”
Husbands Who Love Their Wives Will Earn Their Wives’ Submission: Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo’s wife, Faith Oyedepo says husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives submission.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Faith Oyedepo wrote;
“Husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives’ submission. #Submission #FaithOyedepo”
Man cancels UK trip because his girlfriend broke up with him
A Nigerian man in an emotional state carried out an irrational action in reaction to a heartbreak he suffered at the hands of his woman.
The man in question canceled a trip to the United Kingdom due to his heartbroken state.
He was scheduled to travel out on a work-related training but he did not show up on the day of the trip, hence missing the opportunity.
An analyst on Twitter shared the story which he said involved his colleague.
He added that their boss was not happy about the fact that he missed the trip which resources had gone into, so he deducted the funds expended from the affected man’s salary.
“One guy was supposed to go to UK for training, but he didn’t make it.
“Why?
“He broke up with his girlfriend.
“Of course my MD was not amused, and the money was deducted from his salary,” the Twitter analyst wrote.
