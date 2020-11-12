I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, Ginimbi tells Sister

Juliet Kadungure, sister of late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has revealed that he left an instruction on how he wants to be buried.

Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died on the spot along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known by many as Borrowdale Road, when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

Three other people – Limumba Karim, Alichia Adams and Mimie Moana – also died in the crash.

Prior to the accident, Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Mimie Moana, had a dream that she died and she narrated the dream about her death in a video making rounds online.

Unfortunately, Mimie’s dream came to pass as the accident occurred while the group was returning from Dreams Night Club after celebrating Mimie’s 26th birthday.

Speaking to Herald, Juliet disclosed that her flamboyant brother who died on Sunday November 8, minutes after departing from a birthday party at his Dreams Nightclub, outlined the dress code and a guest list for his burial ceremony. He also demanded VIP tents and stressed that he wants a big funeral to reflect his “larger than life persona.”

Juliet is quoted by the newspaper as saying;

“Genius was a fun-loving character. He always reminded us about how he wanted his funeral to be conducted. In fact, he had a plan and always said ‘ndiri big’, so make sure on my funeral, you do not hurriedly bury me.

“Take time, planning for it. Check my requirements well and one of the things is that I want everyone who will be at my funeral to be dressed in all white, no matter who. Please, make sure you emphasise that, remember, I am an all-white guy. The all-white should be on the day of burial.”