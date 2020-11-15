Getting my bra size has been challenging – Peggy Onah

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

on

Actress, Peggy Onah, is currently the talk of social media

Blessed with mammary glands that many girls can only wish for, she however noted that it was usually a herculean task getting bras.

She told Sunday Scoop,

“Getting my accurate bra size has always been challenging. My bra size is scarce and that makes it a herculean task searching for one. Because of this, I mostly wear smaller sizes.”

On what turns her on in a man at first glance, the actress said, “What turns me on in a man at first appearance is his smell. My man has to smell good. A good smell would make me feel at home with him. It’s sensational and a turn-on for me.”

Onah also admitted that she was scared of marital commitment. She said, “It depends on what you mean. Marriage has always been a big deal, whether in Nollywood or elsewhere. But, I am scared of marital commitment because spending the rest of one’s life with someone with a different background, different belief system and perceptions is not a joke. The thought of that and so many other things about marriage make me scared.”

Though the year has been challenging, she stated that she was able to handle the different pressures by cutting down on her activities. “I was able to handle the different pressures of 2020 by cutting down on my outings. I had to restrict myself to my comfort zone,” she noted.

The actress added that she handled negative comments on social media by blocking them off. The Enugu State University graduate of Mass Communications said, “I understand that a lot of people on social media are frustrated so I don’t pay any attention to body shamers and negative comments. I either ignore or block them.”

PUNCH

It’s dumb to develop potbelly just because you’ve made small money: Maureen Esisi

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Maureen Esisi also known as Redvigor, recently lambasted people who grow potbelly just because they’ve made ‘small money’.

According to the brand influencer, African people believe POTBELLY is a sign of riches and it is a very dumb thing.

A post on her instastory reads;

African people will start making money and believe they gotta leave potbelly to show sign of riches.

That’s actually DUMB. This is even the time to use your money best by investing in maybe a personal trainer and eating very healthy to get that nice body but no, They wanna be lazy and die of high blood pressure because they believe they gotta be obese to show they are rich. Come to western world and see Millionaires, Billionaires staying so fit with a killer physique.

News Feed

Davido dishes out a reply to Burna Boy, days after he referred to his album as a floppy disk

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to ‘A Better Time’, his much-awaited album as a floppy disk.

The two artistes have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately, for undisclosed reasons.

Days ago, Davido announced that he was about to drop his “a better time” album and hours later, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “floppy disc”.

Davido, in his response to the diss, made it clear to everyone during a recent interview, that his album is not a floppy disc.

News Feed

Africans with stupid mentality – Mompha reacts to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite, Ginimbi’s Ferrari overheating (video)

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Mompha has reacted to comments that trailed report of Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genuis “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Ferrari overheating.

Recall it was reported earlier that the luxurious vehicle which was one of the late Ginimbi’s personal favorites’ from his fleet, overheated, while being driven by his best friend, DJ Rimo en-route to Doves Funeral Services Parlour where his memorial service was taking place.

Some social media users who reacted to the incident, attributed it to local charm ‘juju’.

Reacting to this, Mompha stated that it is just “Africans with stupid mentality”. He also recalled how his lamborghini overheated.

 

