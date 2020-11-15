Getting my bra size has been challenging – Peggy Onah

Actress, Peggy Onah, is currently the talk of social media

Blessed with mammary glands that many girls can only wish for, she however noted that it was usually a herculean task getting bras.

She told Sunday Scoop,

“Getting my accurate bra size has always been challenging. My bra size is scarce and that makes it a herculean task searching for one. Because of this, I mostly wear smaller sizes.”

On what turns her on in a man at first glance, the actress said, “What turns me on in a man at first appearance is his smell. My man has to smell good. A good smell would make me feel at home with him. It’s sensational and a turn-on for me.”

Onah also admitted that she was scared of marital commitment. She said, “It depends on what you mean. Marriage has always been a big deal, whether in Nollywood or elsewhere. But, I am scared of marital commitment because spending the rest of one’s life with someone with a different background, different belief system and perceptions is not a joke. The thought of that and so many other things about marriage make me scared.”

Though the year has been challenging, she stated that she was able to handle the different pressures by cutting down on her activities. “I was able to handle the different pressures of 2020 by cutting down on my outings. I had to restrict myself to my comfort zone,” she noted.

The actress added that she handled negative comments on social media by blocking them off. The Enugu State University graduate of Mass Communications said, “I understand that a lot of people on social media are frustrated so I don’t pay any attention to body shamers and negative comments. I either ignore or block them.”

