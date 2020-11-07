Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym

Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.

The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.

Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.

While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.

Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.

See his Instagram story below: