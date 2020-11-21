Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide In Detention – DSS

The Department of State Security (DSS) has announced the detention of the security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who shot a newspaper vendor in Abuja on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday made this known.

While confirming that the security aide is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as security detail, he also pledged transparency in the investigation.

He said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s convoy as security detail and as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his convoy, the service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedure in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”