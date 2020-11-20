Gbajabiamila Confirms Death Of Vendor Shot By His Security Aide, Suspends Officer

Having a sustainable income is very essential for you to survive in Nigeria. With unemployment rate on the rise in the country, you might want to look for alternatives to make ends meet. Setting up a business venture might be the next step. With a minimum of N10,000, you can find something worth doing. All you need is the right information from the right source then you are good to go.

I guess you’re wondering what type of small scale business you can start up with such a small budget. This is where Information Nigeria comes in. Stay with us as we bring to you five business ideas you can start with a capital of N10,000.

1. Snacks making business:

This is a lucrative business in the country and it is one of the fastest ways to get returns on your money. A snack is a small service of food which is usually eaten between meals. In Nigeria, we have snacks like puff puff, akara, doughnut, chin-chin, meat pie, fish rolls and so on. I know you might have your reservations but people have shared their testimonies about how they were able to become successful from engaging in this type of small scale business. There are people who were even brought up by hard-working mothers, who fried Akara balls and puff puff by the roadside. You require very little capital to start the business but you need to find a good location to attract more customers. Learning how to make these snacks is also important and you need to be consistent.

2. Starting up an Indomie joint:

Food is a necessity because people need it to survive. Also, keep in mind that you can’t cater to the needs of everyone but you can make your mark. You need to buy a stove, pots, serving plates, spoons and forks, a carton of noodles and so on. Your culinary skills might also come in handy because you need to come up with different recipes. You also need to set up your business at a populated location and ensure that the place is neat.

3. Okrika or bend down select:

This is a thriving business in the country due to the tough economy, You can set up the business of selling recycled clothes to people. Just like food, clothes are also a basic need because we wear them every day to cover our nakedness and we are always in need of new ones. Some people prefer okrika because they are durable and cheaper. A low-income earner wouldn’t be caught at a boutique as they would rather opt for clothes that are not very expensive. You could make use of social media to advertise your business and you also need to be creative. You don’t need to own a shop before you start selling and it is a business that will last. You could put in additional effort when you get the clothes by washing and ironing them to make them presentable.

4. Selling of recharge cards:

We consider this business idea as one of the best cause it doesn’t require much energy to set up. You can buy a certain amount of card, sell and promote your business online and also in your neighbourhood, place of worship, among others.

5. Running errands for people:

If you love shopping then this is your best option. Running errands for people is a great way to earn cool cash because not many people enjoy doing this and they would rather let someone else run them. Just like the name implies, you run errands for people and you get paid to do them. Some errand runners offer packages to their customers, which come with a fixed rate.

Offering packages help you get money in advance and it lets you know well ahead of time how much work you can expect. If your errands involve lots of driving then you can consider charging for mileage as well.