Gbajabiamila Confirms Death Of Vendor Shot By His Security Aide, Suspends Officer
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has confirmed that one of his security aides killed a newspaper vendor in Abuja.
The Speaker revealed that the officer has been suspended pending the conclusion of an investigation.
Recall that a security aide attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives shot the newspaper vendor at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.
The newspaper vendor who was identified as Ifeanyi Okereke was rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers, where he reportedly died.
In a statement, he personally signed and issued on Friday, Gbajabiamila while describing the shooting as horrible, said he is distraught by the incident.
He said he was unaware that the vendor was killed in the attempt to protect him until he arrived at his destination.
Gbajabiamilawrote in a series of tweets on Friday:
“A horrible incident has taken place. This evening as I left the national assembly, I stopped, as usual, to exchange pleasantries with the newspaper vendors at the corner. Many of them have known me since I first moved to Abuja and it was a friendly exchange.
“Unfortunately, after the convoy set out in continuation of the movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shot into the air to disperse them.
“Some hours later, after getting to our destination, it was brought to my attention that someone was hit by a stray bullet, contrary to an earlier report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air.
“I have caused a report to be made to the local police station and an investigation has commenced.
“In the meantime; the officer who fired the fatal shot has been suspended from the convoy pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“My value for human life and my respect for all people – irrespective of social-economic status – is what endeared me to these vendors and these are the reasons why I stop my convoy quite often to connect with them. For one of them to have been shot by my security detail is horrific and I cannot begin to imagine the grief and loss Ifeanyi’s family must feel on this sad day. No family should have to go through this.
“I am personally distraught about this incident and my deepest sympathies go to the victim, his family, and Abuja vendors.”
Nigeria: List Of Small Scale Businesses You Can Start With N10,000 (Video)
Having a sustainable income is very essential for you to survive in Nigeria. With unemployment rate on the rise in the country, you might want to look for alternatives to make ends meet. Setting up a business venture might be the next step. With a minimum of N10,000, you can find something worth doing. All you need is the right information from the right source then you are good to go.
I guess you’re wondering what type of small scale business you can start up with such a small budget. This is where Information Nigeria comes in. Stay with us as we bring to you five business ideas you can start with a capital of N10,000.
1. Snacks making business:
This is a lucrative business in the country and it is one of the fastest ways to get returns on your money. A snack is a small service of food which is usually eaten between meals. In Nigeria, we have snacks like puff puff, akara, doughnut, chin-chin, meat pie, fish rolls and so on. I know you might have your reservations but people have shared their testimonies about how they were able to become successful from engaging in this type of small scale business. There are people who were even brought up by hard-working mothers, who fried Akara balls and puff puff by the roadside. You require very little capital to start the business but you need to find a good location to attract more customers. Learning how to make these snacks is also important and you need to be consistent.
2. Starting up an Indomie joint:
Food is a necessity because people need it to survive. Also, keep in mind that you can’t cater to the needs of everyone but you can make your mark. You need to buy a stove, pots, serving plates, spoons and forks, a carton of noodles and so on. Your culinary skills might also come in handy because you need to come up with different recipes. You also need to set up your business at a populated location and ensure that the place is neat.
3. Okrika or bend down select:
This is a thriving business in the country due to the tough economy, You can set up the business of selling recycled clothes to people. Just like food, clothes are also a basic need because we wear them every day to cover our nakedness and we are always in need of new ones. Some people prefer okrika because they are durable and cheaper. A low-income earner wouldn’t be caught at a boutique as they would rather opt for clothes that are not very expensive. You could make use of social media to advertise your business and you also need to be creative. You don’t need to own a shop before you start selling and it is a business that will last. You could put in additional effort when you get the clothes by washing and ironing them to make them presentable.
4. Selling of recharge cards:
We consider this business idea as one of the best cause it doesn’t require much energy to set up. You can buy a certain amount of card, sell and promote your business online and also in your neighbourhood, place of worship, among others.
5. Running errands for people:
If you love shopping then this is your best option. Running errands for people is a great way to earn cool cash because not many people enjoy doing this and they would rather let someone else run them. Just like the name implies, you run errands for people and you get paid to do them. Some errand runners offer packages to their customers, which come with a fixed rate.
Offering packages help you get money in advance and it lets you know well ahead of time how much work you can expect. If your errands involve lots of driving then you can consider charging for mileage as well.
5 Tools You Need To Protect Your Privacy Online
The purpose of protecting privacy is to reduce the power governments and private sector companies have over you. Therefore, it is recommended that you safeguard your information with the right internet privacy tools even when you believe “you have nothing to hide.”
It appears that the word ‘privacy’ is now being trivialized because most search engines and internet service providers (ISPs) now collect and sell user data. On the grounds of this, the need for internet privacy protection products and services became crucial.
Albeit, there are several options available across the web, such as Nigeria VPN, Password manager, encrypted DNS, encrypted hard drive, privacy-focused web browser, among others, All these shall be discussed vividly in subsequent paragraphs.
1. Virtual Private Networks (VPN)
VPN serves as a shield because it protects your location from being disclosed, and it hides the websites you have visited. Basically, your internet traffic is directed through a secured server. Keep in mind that not all VPNs are the same. There is a wide range of free VPN’s apps but it is advisable to go for a service that charges a monthly fee due to the fact that it is more reliable. Examples of trustworthy services are ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access VPN. Sadly, this doesn’t automatically mean that all your online activities are private.
2. A password manager.
This is a broad area because it encompasses password strength, password management, and password storage. People make common errors (such as using their date of birth or phone number) to formulate computer passwords, thereby making their information vulnerable to hacking. You need to start using strong, unique passwords for every site you visit. Many people store passwords in the web browser and this is risky. You would be better off using a dedicated password manager.
Here are examples of good password managers; KeePass, LessPass, Bitwarden, Dashlane and 1Password. You can also set up 2-factor authentication for every important website and service you use.
3. An Encrypted DNS (domain name system) links URLs with their IP address. Encrypting DNS helps improve user privacy and scrutiny. It is important that you change your DNS settings from time to time to prevent your information from being breached and sold to advertisers. On that account, using a privacy-focused DNS like 1.1.1.1 could help. The DNS, which Cloudflare owns, employs encryption to protect your internet traffic.
4. An encrypted hard drive
Putting a password on the computer’s hard-drive is also a step to protect a user from a data bridge. The computer’s data becomes inaccessible to a criminal when the hard drive is taken out. Without your password, they wouldn’t be able to gain entry. The encryption process can vary between systems and devices. If you use a Mac, you’ll simply want to enable FileVault protection on it, which encrypts the hard drive. Windows PC users should consider downloading an open-source application such as DiskCryptor app to encrypt their computers.
5. A privacy-focused web browser
Not all browsers are not fully secured but some assist you to maintain your anonymity and surf the web securely. Google is not your friend if you’re bothered about your privacy online and you might need to look out for other secure options.
‘Brave’ is said to be an excellent browser as it is based on the open-source Chromium project. Your browsing data are not stored or collected. It automatically blocks trackers, and even automatically upgrades to HTTPS for secure, encrypted communications. You can also get it on your mobile phones. There are also other options as well such as Apple’s privacy-focused Safari web browser, Opera, and Firefox. Some browsers also offer ad blockers.
Kogi Introduces Levy On Every Loaf Of Bread
According to reports, the Kogi State government will introduce a new tax on every baked bread in the state.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says the tax will help increase domestic revenue.
However, the state bakery association said they do not support the tax.
The Kogi State Government reportedly hired a consultant to levy bakers and caterers for every single loaf of bread and confectionery they produce in the state.
The state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry appointed Musag Enterprises as the consultant.
The ministry made the introduction on November 9, through a memo signed by the Commissioner’s Permanent Secretary, Usman Ibrahim.
The memo was addressed to the chairperson, Association of Master bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kogi State branch.
The collection of the levy will reportedly start from November 16, 2020.
