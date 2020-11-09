Garba Shehu: #EndSARS Promoters Must Face The Law

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has stated that those who promoted the #EndSARS protest and allowed it degenerate into chaos must be made to face the law.

Garba Shehu said this when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Sunday.

Recall that for several days now, there have been reports of #EndSARS protesters being arrested and prosecuted, while some other front players of the protests’ bank accounts have been frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

When queried on the show if President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the developments, Shehu said the president is responsible for decisions made by his administration, saying “the buck stops on his table.”

He said despite being entitled to the right to protest in a peaceful way, there is also a law that sanctions violent demonstrations.

He added that the country had been seriously harmed by the #EndSARS protests and culprits must be made to face the consequences.