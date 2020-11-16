Fun Facts About Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don

British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, alias Stefflon Don, started out as a cake decorator and a hairdresser before she delved into music.

People who have followed up on the singer’s life are aware that she had a child, a boy at the age of 17. During an interview with ES Magazine in 2019, the talented singer said she doesn’t want her son to going through the stress of the paparazzi.

The 28-years-old “Hurtin’ me” rapper, who is of Jamaican descent, fluently speaks Dutch, English and Patois. You might want to add Yoruba to the list because the singer recently released an Afrobeat-inspired track in which she sang in the native language.

The singer recently shared a video via Twitter in which she was jamming to the new song dubbed “Can’t Let You Go”.

And if I komole le le le…💚 pic.twitter.com/yVM3SVVBsh — DON $ (@stefflondon) November 12, 2020

Many neitizens believe that her Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy may have influenced her style of music. However, rumors swirling on social media claim that the couple have gone their separate ways because that they are no longer on each other’s following lists.

Allen’s music career peaked in 2015 after she dropped a cover of Wretch 32’s “6 Words,” and Section Boyz’s “Lock Arff”. The rapper’s net-worth is said to be worth around £1.2 million following her record deal with Universal Music Group’s Polydor label in 2017.

Watch the video of her new song below: