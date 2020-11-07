Metro News
Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
According to reports, a fuel-laden tanker has exploded at Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the wee hours of Saturday.
The number of human casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
According to reports, the Nigerian police and Federal Road Safety Corps officials have arrived at the scene to put the situation under control.
The incident has reportedly led to heavy traffic on that section of the expressway on Saturday morning.
Fuel tanker accident on this bridge is now becoming a recurrent act, recall that on July 17, two trucks and a fully-loaded fuel tanker were in collision, resulting in major gridlock for commuters.
When a Bank Puts SMEs First
Last week will go down as one of the most challenging weeks, if not the most challenging, Nigeria has faced in 2020. What started out weeks before as very well-organised peaceful protests by young Nigerians campaigning to #EndSARS, was supplanted by hoodlums engaging in wanton looting, arson and destruction of public and private properties across many states at an unprecedented scale. By the end of the week, many lives had been lost, many properties and businesses completely destroyed and Nigeria has been left reeling from a shock that dwarfs any the country felt even at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In keeping with the Nigerian spirit of being one’s brother’s keeper, equally unprecedented efforts by individuals, groups and corporate organisations to try to provide assistance for people and businesses affected by the crises of the past week, have followed. Individuals and groups have announced donations of cash and materials, set up helplines to offer psychological counselling and support, and started online crowd-funding efforts in support of victims. Among corporate organisations, we have seen banks take a leading role. Some banks, such as Access Bank and Stanbic IBTC, have announced funds or desks they have set up to receive requests from, and process assistance for, affected individuals and businesses. One of these banks’ efforts include pledged interest-free loans and grants that affected businesses and individuals can access.
Another bank has seen thousands of requests for assistance pour in through the online channel it set up for the purpose. The requests have flowed in, not only because of the victims’ desperation for help, but also because of the humane approach to banking that this institution adopts. Always putting the customer at the heart of its business, FirstBank has been showing empathy with all those who have experienced one loss or the other as a result of the crises. Since last week, the bank has been seeking every opportunity to identify with people who are currently grieving and hurting.
Although the largest and most prominent member of Nigeria’s leading financial powerhouse, the FBNHoldings Group that is a one-stop shop for financial services ranging from commercial and investment banking to financial advisory, insurance brokerage and pensions custodianship, FirstBank is neither immune nor removed from the challenges people face. It is a human institution with thousands of humans working as employees to provide bespoke banking products and services to millions of other humans whose pulse the bank feels through its employees. Being part of a group with expertise across the broad spectrum of financial services, makes FirstBank the banking partner with the broadest shoulders to assist SMEs buffeted by the wave of violence witnessed across the nation last week.
Given the inter connectivity between Nigeria and FirstBank’s history, it is no surprise that a tumultuous week in Nigeria is giving way to one with stories of hope and optimism by Nigerians badly affected by the crises of the past week, who are looking to FirstBank for assistance. These Nigerians have been encouraged by the strides FirstBank has made over the years in the SME space as the bank of first choice for small businesses. Built around seven strategic pillars – of connect to infrastructure, connect to talent, capacity building, policy and regulation, connect to resources, connect to market as well as connect to finance – considered essential for the sustainability and growth of SMEs and intended to promote a healthy business interaction and adaptability of the SMEs with their immediate environment, FirstBank’s involvement with SMEs, through SMEConnect (the bank’s branded bouquet of empowerment initiatives, products and services tailor-made for SMEs), has been one that has sought to facilitate their growth into future economic powerhouses playing ever-increasing roles in Nigeria’s economic development.
Since its maiden SME National Conference in 2014, FirstBank has annually engaged small businesses and SME owners in series of empowerment seminars and workshops designed to improve their business capacity. Only this year, FirstBank held its inaugural SME Business Clinic in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja with many SMEs in attendance. The SME Business Clinic featured Abayomi Adewumi, CEO of the Global Leadership Institute and an industry expert and business growth consultant with vast experience working with SMEs. He engaged participants on the FirstBank SME diagnostic tool designed for SMEs to check the health of their business, better understand it and drive profitability.
In 2019, FirstBank organised a weeklong SME event which had owners of SMEs in different sectors mentored across multiple states in the country. It was the first of its kind in the industry. Organised in partnership with SME Traction, a leading business coaching platform, it was aimed at empowering SMEs to make informed choices about their businesses, thereby facilitating growth and bolstering their contribution to the development of the economy. At the event, FirstBank’s Deputy Managing Director, Gbenga Shobo, underlined the importance the bank attaches to SMEs. He said: “At FirstBank, we recognise the impact SMEs have in promoting growth of the economy and are excited at the opportunity to continue to enable them prosper by strategically contributing to the sustainability of their business. We remain the trusted financial partner of SMEs and reiterate our resolve to be known as the brand that enables their success; much the same way that we have for over 125 years enabled Nigerians and the economy at large.”
This same point was elaborated at another FirstBank SME event, “Food Souk”, convened in 2019 in partnership with Eventful Limited, an events management firm, where the bank restated its commitment to the Federal Government’s diversification drive, promising to continue to support the agricultural value chain from production to consumption to create opportunities for SMEs in the food sector so they could in turn create job opportunities. The bank also extended its hand of partnership to all small businesses involved in organising different trade fairs and exhibitions. A food vendor at the event, Ms Ijeoma Ebeneme, the Chief Executive Officer, JEM N Iris, commended FirstBank for putting the event together. Ebeneme said she was at the food fair to make profit, meet new clients as well as create the needed publicity for her brand. It is for people like Ebeneme that FirstBank maintains an SME website (https://smeconnect.
In support of owners of SMEs operating in the education sector, FirstBank, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), set up a matching fund scheme of ₦5 billion LSETF-FirstEdu Loan. Officially launched in September by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank, the scheme aims to cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on low-cost private schools by ensuring lending at an attractive interest rate. Speaking at the launch, Dr Adeduntan said: “At FirstBank we recognise the indelible role played by the education sector in the growth of any economy and this underscores our partnership with Lagos State Government for continuous development of the education services in Lagos State and the nation as a whole. The commitment by the Lagos State Government – including this partnership – to enable schools is quite commendable as this will mitigate the challenges caused by the lockdown on the education sector following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It is for efforts like all those highlighted above and many more that the 2019 edition of KPMG’s Annual Banking Industry customer Satisfaction Survey named FirstBank as the biggest mover in the SME space. The 2014 edition of the Survey had named the bank as the most popular bank among MSMEs for both deposit transactions and credit/loan facilities with 26 per cent of the SMEs surveyed identifying the bank as one where they had an ongoing loan facility or had obtained one in the recent past. It is also for the same reason that the unfortunate events of the last week have reignited the bond between Nigerians and FirstBank, a partner that they can bank on in times of need. The bank’s track record leaves no one in any doubt of its unwavering commitment to continue to weather all storms with Nigeria and Nigerian SMEs with whom it shares a common destiny.
The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils an All-Rounder for Success
Lagos, Nigeria, October 30, 2020 – Infinix unveiled the new Note 8 series today and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment.
Infinix’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front
camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery. It’s an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast
and ultra-long-lasting smartphone.
An Image of the newly released powerhouse – Infinix NOTE 8
The new Note 8 comes in 3 attractive color designs such as, silver, green, and blue with subtle patterns in the
reflective glass, all at a favorable price range of ₦90,400.
Excellent all-round performance
The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance.
The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an
intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay. It also helps with
dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory and can easily handle demanding game scenes as well as intense
gameplay.
Ensuring that users enjoy an uninterrupted performance while on the go is the Note 8’s new fast charging, massive
5200mAh battery with super long endurance. This battery coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end. For avid gamers, this will ensure users that they can have long hours of gameplay without flinching. For the successful business person or entrepreneur, the Note 8 provides crucial
connectivity on the go, ensuring easy access to essential functions like email, office-related apps, video conferencing
apps and more.
To address heat issues while charging your phones, the new Note has dual engines technology. This keeps the Note 8
cool, reducing the heat by 8 degrees while charging.
Bringing visual experience to a whole new level
One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that it features the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an obstruction during media consumption.
To broaden users’ horizon, the phone uses a super-wide 6.95" Dual Infinity-O Display. The precise cutting of the punch ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.
To complete users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual surround speakers supported by the DTS
audio enhancement technology and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences. This will allow users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.
Making super stable videos easy
To meet the exacting demands of mobile phone users in this era of phoneography, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras – that will allow users to capture every important moment in incredible detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.
In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is a huge demand on smartphone makers to create smartphones with
cameras that can produce professional quality videos on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s
development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization
software. This was successfully implemented in the Note 7 which garnered positive reviews.
For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading
video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.
Should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every
frame of the action without missing a detail.
Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that plague users when shooting videos. After
spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s
product design team were able to create the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 which delivers uncompromising results under low
light conditions.
An exquisite design
The physical allure of phones will definitely bring in admirers and one’s phone might just be as important to one’s
personal style as the clothes on their back. The new Note 8 has a sleek design with GEM CUT that is both trendy and
classy. The exquisite design pattern of the phone is filled with alluring gradient lines that collect and reflect the rays of light in a very appealing way.
Comfort is certainly not compromised in place of looks on this device, as the Note 8 gives you a more comfortable grip than you ever expected.
“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 to global markets. Our latest flagship Note smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind. The latest in our Note series combines Infinix’s technological
innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced
experience in terms of looks, power and endurance. The Note 8 is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite
lifestyle and all that it offers,” said Amos Zhao, Infinix country manager.
NOTE 8 special edition
Infinix is also releasing a special limited edition of the Infinix NOTE 8 alongside its primal and LITE version. The NOTE 8 special edition is signed by Afro pop super star and Infinix brand ambassador – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special, Davido-signed NOTE 8 edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide. You can also get the limited Davido-signed edition on SLOT’s online store at http://slot.ng/infinix/.
Availability
Note 8 will be available across all authorized retail stores nationwide. The product will also be available on online
stores like Xpark.com and Jumia. The primal version of the NOTE 8 comes with 128+6GB storage capacity and is sold for ₦90,400. The 128+6GB variant of the NOTE 8i is sold for 78,100 while the 128+4GB and 64+4GB variants of the NOTE 8i will be sold for ₦73,300 and ₦65700 respectively.
For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.
Specifications of the Note 8 & Note 8i:
About Infinix
Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand.
With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.
Amotekun: Oyo Releases List Of Successful Applicants
The Oyo State Government has released the list of successful applicants for Amotekun Corps in the State.
The process of documentation for successful applicants is billed to commence on Tuesday at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education.
This was contained in a statement made available by the State Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju on Saturday.
He indicated that all candidates are to check their names at their various local government headquarters or online through the Oyo State job portal.
