BBNaija star, Laycon bags new ambassadorial deal with Mentos Nigeria.
Taking to his Twitter handle to share the new, Laycon wrote;
“Fresh is here! Excited to join @MentosNigeria as the new #FaceofFresh! Mentos Fresh Action Candy is the new game-changer. iCONs, grab a Mentos Fresh Action Candy today.. Get Cool, Feel Fresh! #MentosFreshAction #SayYesToFresh #MentosXLaycon”
— Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) November 20, 2020