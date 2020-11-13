Frank Edoho Shares His Favorite Songs Off Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album

Nigerian broadcast journalist, Frank Edoho, has shared his favorite songs from Davido’s newly released album, ‘A Better Time’. The veteran media personality took to his Twitter page to also congratulate the superstar musician for a job well done. He listed ten songs from the seventeen-track album.

In his words:

“My favorites on Davido’s A Better Time! FEM Something Fishy Holy Ground The Best ft. Mayorkun (My Best) Tanana La La Birthday Cake ft Nasir Jones I Got a Friend Fade ft. Bella Shmurda (that Southy beat na die) On My Way. Great album! @davido”

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW record label boss unveiled his son, Ifeanyi Jr Adeleke, as the cover art of the album.

See Frank Edoho’s tweet below: