Lifestyle
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
Port Harcourt-based male crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, alias Jay Boogie, is of the opinion that those who fornicate have no right to judge the LGBTQ community.
The crossdresser also mentioned that men who support lesbianism also fall under the same category and they are not permitted to form an opinion.
According to him, 60% of queer people are born that way and it has given him a reason to question God.
Jay Boogie stated that nobody except God can give an answer as to why some people are gay and he advised people to stop being homophobic.
Read Also: “Being Gay Is Not Easy” – Crossdresser Jay Boogie Laments
Read his full post below:
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Health and Food
Second Wave Of COVID-19 Possible – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Nigeria may experience a second wave of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
The NCDC made this known through its Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in a statement on Monday while speaking at an ongoing media briefing with newsmen organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Also Read: Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
The NCDC DG warned Nigerians to abide by the protocols and guidelines developed by the agency to avoid a second wave of the virus.
He stated that the virus was still around and more dangerous despite the drop in recorded cases.
Lifestyle
Profile: ALL You Need To Know About United States President-Elect, Joe Biden
Who is Joe Biden?
Biden, a Democrat, on Saturday won the United States presidential election, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.
Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden, 77, crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Our evergreen media platform, keen on informing our esteem audience on vital information, have thought it wise to bring to you some of the things you didn’t know about former US Vice-President, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden, born on November 20, 1942, in the city of Scranton in northeast Pennsylvania, moved to Delaware at age 10.
As a youngster, Biden had a promising future as he was very much interested in US politics.
Although, he briefly worked as an attorney before delving into the field.
In 1968, Biden bagged a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, grabbing the 76th position in his class of 85.
He was called to the Delaware bar in 1969 and he was first elected as the US Junior senator in 1972 at the age of 29.
Shortly after he won his first Senate race, tragedy struck as he lost his first wife, Neila Hunts and infant daughter, Naomi Christina in a car accident.
Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter respectively suffered a broken leg and a minor skull fracture, but doctors predicted they would recover fully.
Read Also: Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election
In 1975, he met his second wife, Jill Tracy Jacobs on a blind date and they got married two years later. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ashley Blazer in 1981.
Biden became the fifth-youngest U.S. senator in history as well as Delaware’s longest-serving senator.
He ran for president in 1988 but he dropped out of the race, saying that his candidacy had been overrun by “the exaggerated shadow” of his past mistakes.
This came after he admitted to plagiarising a speech by the then leader of the British Labour Party, Neil Kinnock.
Early in his career, Biden supported the southern segregationists in opposing court-ordered school bussing to racially integrate public schools.
And, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, he oversaw Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and he was criticized for his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony.
Hill had brought allegations of sexual harassment against Thomas and Biden failed to call additional witnesses, who could have backed up her claims.
Although, his 2008 presidential campaign never gained momentum, Democratic nominee, Barack Obama selected him as his running mate, and Biden went on to serve two terms as the 47th vice president of the United States.
Obama referred to him as the “best vice-president America has ever had”.
The eight years he spent working in the White House along with Obama permitted him to stake claim to much of his legacy, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as the stimulus package and reforms enacted in response to the financial crisis.
The passage of the Affordable Care Act, and health care remains dear to him because it is an important topic which he often discusses in the context of his family’s personal issues.
One of his signature policy goals, Health care, he said in an early television ad, is “personal” to him.
In 2015, his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46.
In 2017, at the close of his administration, Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Two years later, the 77 years old began his campaign for U.S. president and is the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
Health and Food
Six Persons Test Positive For COVID-19 In A Boarding School: Lagos Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed that five members of staff and a student have tested positive for COVID-19 in a secondary school in Lagos State.
He made this known in a statement titled, ‘Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school’ and signed by
the Commissioner for Health on Friday.
He said the first COVID-19 case in the school located in the mainland part of the state was detected on Tuesday.
Also Read: Doctor who treated injured victims from the Lekki shooting dies from COVID-19
The commissioner assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that “the situation is completely under control.”
He added that the Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System has begun an investigation into the incident.
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK
- Entertainment3 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Trending22 hours ago
Win 1million Naira in the Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign
- National News5 hours ago
#EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Laycon Reacts After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy As Birthday Gift (Video)
- Entertainment5 hours ago
‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
mark jackson
November 10, 2020 at 3:09 pm
No God is not interested in such questions because from the beginning He knows the best so he created man and women. Not man and man or woman and woman. He is all perfect God , you cannot fine wrong in Him. He created us all in His own image. Are we a reflection of His going by everything we are doing We need to check ourselves.