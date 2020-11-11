Politics
Former Imo Governor Ohakim Arraigned Over Alleged Misinformation, Gets N10m Bail
Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim was on Wednesday arraigned by the Police before an Abuja High Court for allegedly giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa.
The IGP filed charges against Ohakim for allegedly using the name of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians by claiming a plot of land reportedly for sale in Ikeja Lagos State., belongs to the Minister.
The charge sheet marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, accused the former Governor of fraud and false information.
Ohakim also alleged in his statement to the police that he gave Lady Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa N100 million for her governorship election in 2019, but could not prove the claim in the statement.
Ohakim pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court before trial Justice Samira Bature.
Represented by his lawyer, Chief Ken Njemanze (SAN) urged the court to grant him bail pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.
His lawyer’s bail request was however objected by Police lawyer, Mr. Stanley Nwodo, who argued that Ohakim might interfere with prosecution witnesses.
After listening to both parties, the Judge eventually granted him bail to the tune of N10 million with one surety in like sum.
Based on the argument by the Police lawyer, Justice Bature, however, warned the defendant not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, noting that such conduct will lead to the revocation of his bail.
The case was subsequently adjourned till January 25, 2021.
Politics
Count Me Out Of Social Media Bill, Says Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that he is not in support of any new bill targeted at regulating social media in Nigeria.
This is as the Governor also promised to bring to book policemen responsible for the death of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood, and Adeoye Taiwo who died in the state during the #EndSARS protest.
Makinde made the submission on Tuesday when he set up an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry, to look into cases of brutality and human rights violations in the state by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
According to him, there are already enough laws in place including an existing cybercrime prohibition act of 2015, noting that there is no further need for a specific social media bill.
He said: “Let me categorically state that as far as I know, there was no such communiqué from the Southwest Governors that I am part of.
“Yes, I was in Lagos on Sunday, we did hold a meeting but our agreement at the meeting was that we already have an existing Cybercrime Act (Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015), so there was no need for any further duplicity in terms of a specific social media bill.
“So, should anyone choose to sponsor such, I should be categorically be counted out. Because the Cybercrime Act is extensive enough and covers any issues that any so-called Social media Bill may seek to address.”
Politics
I’m Leaving PDP For APC, Umahi Tells Secondus, Others
Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has informed the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus that he is leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor reportedly made his defection known on Tuesday, November 10, confirming the speculations that Umahi is parting his ways with the opposition blocks.
Speaking to the PDP national working committee members in his home in Abuja, Umahi was said to have maintained that his decision to leave the party is irrevocable and can never be stopped.
Deputy National Secretary, Agbo Emmanuel; National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobondu; Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira; National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri, and Senator Sulieman Nazif were part of the delegation that went to visit the Governor.
Politics
BREAKING: Buhari Meets APC Caretaker Committee
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Buhari in the closed-door meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, reportedly approved the planned nationwide registration of party members.
The Caretaker Chairman while speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting noted that the committee is working on reconciling party members.
The Yobe State Governor when asked on the issue surrounding the committee’s tenure, said only the party’s National Executive Committee can decide on it.
