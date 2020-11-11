Former Imo Governor Ohakim Arraigned Over Alleged Misinformation, Gets N10m Bail

Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim was on Wednesday arraigned by the Police before an Abuja High Court for allegedly giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The IGP filed charges against Ohakim for allegedly using the name of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians by claiming a plot of land reportedly for sale in Ikeja Lagos State., belongs to the Minister.

The charge sheet marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, accused the former Governor of fraud and false information.

Ohakim also alleged in his statement to the police that he gave Lady Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa N100 million for her governorship election in 2019, but could not prove the claim in the statement.

Ohakim pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court before trial Justice Samira Bature.

Represented by his lawyer, Chief Ken Njemanze (SAN) urged the court to grant him bail pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

His lawyer’s bail request was however objected by Police lawyer, Mr. Stanley Nwodo, who argued that Ohakim might interfere with prosecution witnesses.

After listening to both parties, the Judge eventually granted him bail to the tune of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

Based on the argument by the Police lawyer, Justice Bature, however, warned the defendant not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, noting that such conduct will lead to the revocation of his bail.

The case was subsequently adjourned till January 25, 2021.