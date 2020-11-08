Sports
Former Barcelona And Arsenal Star, Alex Song Joins African Club
Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song has moved to Djibouti Premier League club Arta/Solar7.
L’Equipe revealed that the former Cameroon star has signed a two-year deal with the Djiboutian giants, eight months after he was released by Swiss club Sion.
The reports revealed that Song was among players sacked by the Sion earlier this year for refusing to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Arta/Solar 7 are the reigning Djibouti Cup champions, and in addition to his playing role, Song will be expected to supervise their youth development after meeting with the club’s president.
Song had a notable career in Europe. He started in France with Bastia, and featured in Europe with stints at Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Barcelona, West Ham United, Rubin Kazan and Sion.
Football
Ahmed Musa Bids Farewell To Al Nassr Teammates, Fans
Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to write a farewell message to his teammates, management and fans of Al Nassr.
Recall that last month the Saudi Arabian club in an official statement via it social media page announced that Musa will be departing the club after two years.
“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club said on their Twitter page.
Musa joined Al Nassr from EPL side Leicester City. During his stay, he made 50 appearances with nine goals to his name.
Musa in his tweet hailed everyone at the club for their love and support.
He wrote, “I want to say a very big thank you to my teammates, management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support, love & care. It’s been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC.”
I want to say a very big thank you to my team mates,management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support,love & care. It's been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC 🙏🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/riUMiss8x5
— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) November 8, 2020
Football
Despite Early Goal From Ronaldo, Lazio Stuns Junventus With Last Minute Equalizer
Lazio today hosted Juventus in the Italian Seria A League.
With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans had expected the Old Ladies to pick all points.
Ronaldo’s early goal, which is his 6th this season was believed to be enough to secure Juventus’ win but just as he did against Torino, Caicedo cut the dream short.
Felipe Caicedo did it again for Lazio after he gave them a late equalizer.
The result leaves Andrea Pirlo’s men third in the Serie A table on 13 points, while Lazio are now joint fifth, though they have just two wins in their last six matches.
Juventus took the lead through Ronaldo just 15 minutes into the game when Juan Cuadrado got to the goal line and crossed for the No.7 who played it into an empty net from close range.
The game went on with each side struggling to create goal chances which didn’t yield result and it looked like Juventus were set for three points, however, during the additional minutes, Caicedo collected a Correa pass in the box, turned Leonardo Bonucci, and fired into the net.
Sports
Man City Vs Liverpool’s Possible Lineup And Prediction
The Biggest game this weekend will be going down at Etihad as Man City and Liverpool lock horns in the premier league.
Man City will be hoping to pick three points against the visitors who are once again leading the EPL table.
Although, Man City have good chances of winning today owing to the absence of some key players in the Reds squad, however, a tactical coach like Jurgen Klopp will work something out.
Liverpool will be without their key defender, Virgil Van Dijk and also Fabinho.
Alisson Becker will return to the goal post.
Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson will play as defended.
Thiago Alcantara would have gotten a spot at the midfield if he were fit, the Reds will have to make use of Henderson, Wijnaldum, and Keita at the midfield instead.
At the attack, Firmino, Salah and Mane will return, Diogo Jota could get a chance from the bench.
Liverpool possible lineup;
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Firmino, Salah and Mane.
Prediction
Writing in his column on the BetVictor website, Michael Owen said: “I can’t wait for this one! Last season’s top two do battle in what I expect to be an enthralling encounter at the Etihad.
“Man City may be 10th in the table, but they come into this having won eight of their last nine home Premier League matches.
“With Liverpool losing Virgil van Dijk to injury and Manchester City still to address their issues at the back, I can see goals in this one.
“There have been over 2.5 goals in nine of Liverpool’s last 10 league matches, and I can see that trend continuing here with both sides playing out a score draw.”
