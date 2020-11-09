Folorunsho Alakija, Davido, Others Attend Laycon’s Birthday Party

Popular reality TV star, Laycon has taken to his Instagram page to share a thank-you note he penned to his fans, alias ‘Icons.’

Information Nigeria recalls the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show clocked 27 on Sunday and his fans went all out by putting together a number of thoughtful surprises for him.

Laycon received a Mercedes Benz E350 car gift as well as a music studio on his special day.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Monday, the reality TV star extended his gratitude to his fans, saying they did ‘the unimaginable.’

In his words;

“Yesterday was 8/11, the day of my birth and iCONs did what I personally consider the unimaginable.

Exactly 6 weeks (to the day) after giving me a dream of winning a competition I did not even think I stood a chance at, you decided that was not enough and went further to shower me with the kind of love that it is hard to comprehend.

From 10pm on the eve of my birthday, the love has not stopped. From my waking moment yesterday, till I laid my head to sleep, it has all been a dream. Thank you for this unearned love.

Words fail me to express how deeply moved, humbled and grateful I am for your kind words, your prayers, your presence and your gifts. I mean, in the space of 6 weeks, you have gifted me two luxury vehicles! Laycon now has a Benzo!!!

I don’t know how to thank you other than to assure you that I will strive to make you all proud. We will grow together. We will all make it together. You will make it and succeed in life.

May God bless you and replenish your sources. May God keep you all in good and sound health and give you peace.

Thank you so much. I love you all deeply.”

See his post below: