‘Find Your Pleasure; Love Yourself’, Korra Obidi Advises

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has offered some words of advice to those who may be dealing with a lot of mental health issues.

The singer cum dancer took to her Instagram page to share some tips on how to handle depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

In her words:

“After the premiere of #socialdilemma on @netflix A ton of people quit social media, some cold turkey, others slowly weaning themselves, this has surged the cases of mental illnesses everywhere, coupled with the pandemic and social distancing, people are loosing it Here are some of my tips.

Write. Scribble your wandering thoughts. This is very therapeutic. Indulge in some pleasure. Instead of scrolling, do something that makes you happy. Could be eating ice cream, panshing etc Listen to you. Satisfy you. Love you. #stayhealthy #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe #korratips”

See her post below: