FG To Employ First Class, Second Class Upper Degree Graduates As Teachers

The Federal Ministry of Education has stated that starting from next year, 2021, only candidates with first class and second class upper will be considered for teaching employment.

The Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echonu, disclosed this, Saturday in Abuja.

“With effect from next year, we will not admit or engage people as teachers if they don’t meet a particular threshold. We are now limiting entry to only the best, you must have a first-class or a 2/1 as a minimum,” he said.

The Ministry also revealed that teachers without a foundation in education will be required to sit for conversion programmes in order to learn pedagogy and the other ways of communicating and managing students.

Mr. Echonu also revealed that better remuneration has been concluded towards upgrading the level of teachers.

He added that already, a national implementation committee will be inaugurated next week to cover all the teachers’ registration and revitalisation plan and one of which is the issue of entry.