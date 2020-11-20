Connect with us

FG Shifting Focus From Shekau To DJ Switch – Shehu Sani

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has condemned the Federal Government for denying killings at the Lekki toll gate.

Recall that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, noted that there were no killings at the Lekki toll-gate, describing footage from the incident as false.

Mohammed in his statement also threatened to expose DJ Switch who livestreamed the incideng on Instagram.

According to him, “In the fullness of time, Dj Switch will be exposed for what she is, a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces.”

The former lawmaker while reacting to the statement attacked the government for shifting focus from going after Boko Haram leader, Shekau to targeting Dj Switch.

According to him, “Some people have become Egyptian Archaeologists; looking for Lekki corpses. Shifting from Shekau to Switch.”

“NTA should blast CNN and FRCN should counter BBC. We move on.Shikenan.”

Blessing Okoro reveals how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed how a secret admirer indicated interest in marrying her.

She took to Instagram and shared a message the secret admirer sent to her DM.

The mystery man revealed how he wishes to marry her because she possesses al the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

He added that Blessing’s height makes her a perfect representation of his spec.

Sharing the screenshot on IG, the Popular relationship blogger who last month had herself all over the news for the wrong reasons wrote;

“Biko who wants to be in my asoebi.

Holy Spirit has sent my husband to my dm

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

🤣

Wahala for who no get height”

Bleaching: Advice Bobrisky before he becomes transparent — Comedian Gordons

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Godwin Komone, professionally known as Gordons is one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians.

Comedian Gordons D’Berlusconi has cried out for Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, over what his bleaching has caused him as he advises him to stop before it gets worse.

The comedian in a video spotted online asked those close to Bobrisky to advise him to stop bleaching before he becomes transparent.

According to him, when the Popular cross-dresser comes close, you can see his liver and kidney showing how much danger he has put herself into because of bleaching hence he should put a stop to it now.

Toke Makinwa says signs multi million naira deal with Fair and White

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Popular OAP and video vixen, Toke Makinwa has signed a mega-million naira deal with a top skincare brand, Fair and White.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the entrepreneur expressed excitement as she glowed up in a short video of her welcoming to the brand.

She wrote;

“Winning!!!!!! Now This brand partnership is super exciting for me cos my skin journey has been one for the records.

“I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive, there’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group, either you are a light, dark skin or a brown skin girl there’s something for you.

fair & white

Toke Makinwa added, “Looking for an avant-garde skin? Here’s an avant-garde brand that’s been around for soooo long, I grew up on it.

“We started discussions about 6/8 months back and I was delighted that the nomination to work with me came from France. #Blownnnnnnnnn. This is one for the books, can’t wait to share more. Everyone is included.”

