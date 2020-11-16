FG Releases National Common Entrance Examination Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination Results pegging the national cut-off marks at 142.

The results were presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma on Monday.

He revealed that a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

The minister announced that three students got the highest scores, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio, Anambra scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu, Enugu scored 198 while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun, Lagos scored 197 respectively.

He noted that a total number of 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

Adamu also stated that with the unity colleges now 110, admissions carrying capacity has been shored up to 26,625 for the current academic year, 720 slots were added with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geopolitical zones.