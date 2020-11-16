Connect with us

Education

FG Releases National Common Entrance Examination Results

Published

10 mins ago

FG Releases National Common Entrance Examination Results

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination Results pegging the national cut-off marks at 142.

The results were presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma on Monday.

He revealed that a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

The minister announced that three students got the highest scores, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio, Anambra scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu, Enugu scored 198 while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun, Lagos scored 197 respectively.

He noted that a total number of 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

Adamu also stated that with the unity colleges now 110, admissions carrying capacity has been shored up to 26,625 for the current academic year, 720 slots were added with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geopolitical zones.

Education

FG To Employ First Class, Second Class Upper Degree Graduates As Teachers

Published

1 day ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

FG Sets First Class, Second Class Upper Degrees as Benchmark for Teaching

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

The Federal Ministry of Education has stated that starting from next year, 2021, only candidates with first class and second class upper will be considered for teaching employment.

The Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echonu, disclosed this, Saturday in Abuja.

“With effect from next year, we will not admit or engage people as teachers if they don’t meet a particular threshold. We are now limiting entry to only the best, you must have a first-class or a 2/1 as a minimum,” he said.

The Ministry also revealed that teachers without a foundation in education will be required to sit for conversion programmes in order to learn pedagogy and the other ways of communicating and managing students.

Mr. Echonu also revealed that better remuneration has been concluded towards upgrading the level of teachers.

He added that already, a national implementation committee will be inaugurated next week to cover all the teachers’ registration and revitalisation plan and one of which is the issue of entry.

Education

Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students

Published

1 day ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students

ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Nigerian students to prepare for resumption next week ahead of the union’s meeting with the federal government on Wednesday.

ASUU made this known on its official Twitter page as the education body expressed hope of an agreement with the federal government.

Public universities have been shut down for over 8 months due to the industrial action embarked upon by lecturers.

The tweet read: “ All Federal University students should prepare for resumption as we expect a positive outcome from ASUU on Wednesday.”

This is coming a day after the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday, expressed the hope that the agreement with the Union will be concluded next week.

Education

ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige

Published

2 days ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To The Negotiation Table, Says Ngige

Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has expressed hope that the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be resolved by next week when the Federal Government team meets the union leaders again.

He, however, said if the matter was not resolved by then, he would explore the provisions in the labour law and other channels.

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night.

“Even if countries go to war, at the end of the day you come back to the negotiation table,” the minister said.

Ngige further stated that there have been government side meetings where collations are being made to ensure that all pertinent data and pending issues are brought to the place of negotiation.

